The heat and humidity has been wicked across the Delaware Valley this week. I know many people want to know when it will end and we can get some relief. For obvious reasons, my answer won't be extremely popular because, well, I don't see much of an end in sight. This weekend will be hotter than what we've experienced. How about temps higher than 100 degrees? That hasn't happened in Philadelphia in 10 years. In South Jersey, it's been three years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO