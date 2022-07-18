ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Darlene A. White
MetroTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew pizza spot Pizza Cat Max officially opened Monday, in the former Ready Player One arcade owned by Bedrock in Greektown. According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a “deliciously weird menu” that includes pizza, chicken, and more. Some of the toppings include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, Carolina brisket,...

www.metrotimes.com

MetroTimes

'Hastings Street' musical centered around Detroit's Black Bottom opens this week

Detroit’s Black Bottom was a bustling predominately Black neighborhood in the 1940s until it was razed to make way for the I-375 highway and Lafayette Park housing development. A new musical called “Hastings Street” explores the storied history of this neighborhood filled with music, culture, and black-owned businesses and...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Immersive King Tut exhibit headed for Detroit

Lighthouse Immersive is at it again with an Immersive King Tut exhibit that’s headed for Detroit this November. They’re the same folks behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that was delayed at least three times but seemingly went off without a hitch in May once a venue was finally announced.
DETROIT, MI
Cheddar News

HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Another weekend loaded with music in the metro area

Just when you think you’ve seen the busiest music season of the summer, another comes on its heels to rock even harder. Tune in with this representative sampling:. • R&B songstress Anita Baker comes home for her first metro area concert since 2010 at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Little Caesars Arena, downtown Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.
DETROIT, MI
KICK AM 1530

Watch Midwest Guy in Honda Ruin Midwest Guy in McLaren’s Day

You think you've had a bad day? Grab some popcorn and watch this. It's a video that shows the moment a Midwest guy in a Honda ruined a Midwest guy in a McLaren's day big time. This happened in Birmingham, Michigan (basically Detroit). Here's the backstory that shows why this fender bender hurt just a little bit more than most:
BIRMINGHAM, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Look at a Ferndale Garden Oasis

It’s science-meets-design in the gardens of Dan Davis and K.C. Vansen. The married couple, who have been collecting and cultivating plants and flowers at their 1942 home in northwest Ferndale for more than two decades, love all things botanical. “We have 3,000 varieties of plants, between the pots and...
FERNDALE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

The accused killer of 'Hutch the Jeweler' and his bad-luck cell-phone story

This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. Picking up someone else's cell phone led to "Precious Roy" Larry's drug bust in Ohio 14 years ago. Now, the 44-year old faces more bad luck -- a first-degree murder charge in the shocking broad-daylight slaying of popular jeweler Dan (Hutch the Jeweler) Hutchinson last month in Oak Park.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Members-only Carbon Athletic Club celebrates 75 years with neighborhood party

It's one of the city's longest-standing bars, but it's still a mystery to many who have never been inside the Carbon Athletic Club. It started as a social club for Hungarian and Polish immigrants more than 100 years ago. In 1947, its clubhouse opened in the Carbon Works neighborhood of south southwest Detroit, near Delray.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re getting a taste of soul food at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall is offering $1 off any Boogaloo sandwich combo when you...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

8 more Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming to Metro Detroit

Three Chick-fil-A fast food restaurants, each owned by a local, independent operator, will open in Metro Detroit this year, with five more to follow in the next 3 to 5 years. The Atlanta-based company announced Tuesday that these new locations will open this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, joining the 10 other Chick-fil-As in the area. The new locations are expected to add 300 jobs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pizza Cat Offering $3.13 Pizzas On Monday To Celebrate Grand Opening In Greektown

(CBS DETROIT) – A new restaurant is opening Monday where Ready Player One, an arcade bar, used to be located in Detroit’s Greektown. Pizza Cat, which was started in Toledo Ohio, that aims to “keep pizza weird” and embraces a menu that is “unique, wacky, and fun.” Officials say that there are over 1,962,273 pizza combinations possible, with dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, and gluten-free options available. While the restaurant’s website says there are different deals every day, they have a special deal going on to celebrate the grand opening of the Detroit location. On Monday, July 18, Pizza Cat will be offering small pizzas for $3.13 from 10 a.m. until 3:13 p.m., while supplies last. It is located at 407 E. Fort Street in Detroit. The restaurants hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

He is a four-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and he’s performing in Detroit

Eric Benét is a household name. Hit songs like, “Spend My Life With You”, “Love Don’t Love Me”, and “Never Want To Live Without You”, can guarantee a sing-along. The R&B singer is back in Detroit and joined Tati on today’s episode of “Live In The D” to talk about his upcoming film projects and his performance in the D tonight.
DETROIT, MI

