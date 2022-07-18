‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

(CBS DETROIT) – A new restaurant is opening Monday where Ready Player One, an arcade bar, used to be located in Detroit’s Greektown. Pizza Cat, which was started in Toledo Ohio, that aims to “keep pizza weird” and embraces a menu that is “unique, wacky, and fun.” Officials say that there are over 1,962,273 pizza combinations possible, with dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, and gluten-free options available. While the restaurant’s website says there are different deals every day, they have a special deal going on to celebrate the grand opening of the Detroit location. On Monday, July 18, Pizza Cat will be offering small pizzas for $3.13 from 10 a.m. until 3:13 p.m., while supplies last. It is located at 407 E. Fort Street in Detroit. The restaurants hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

