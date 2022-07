HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO