Opinion: Pipe ocean water to the Great Salt Lake? Tread carefully with big ideas

After an upstate New York childhood and a bartending stint in New Orleans’ French Quarter, seasonal resort work led R.E. Burrillo to the desert Southwest, whose redrock landscapes were a source of stability through mental and physical illness. In The Backwoods of Everywhere, archaeologist Burrillo excavates his past, examining Indigenous and tourist cultures, the complexities of American archaeology, and what it means to be a local. From the ancient canal systems of Phoenix, Arizona, to the modern Mayan communities of the Yucatan Peninsula, to the depths of the Grand Canyon, Burrillo takes us on an entertaining journey full of history, ecology, cultural preservation, and personal stories.
