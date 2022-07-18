Opinion: Pipe ocean water to the Great Salt Lake? Tread carefully with big ideas

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO