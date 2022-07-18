Apple TV+ Comedy Series Returns for Season 3 This Fall

Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega is getting real about how her eating disorder has had long-lasting effects on her health. The 33-year-old mother of three is currently on tour promoting her new memoir What If Love Is the Point?, which she co-authored with her husband Carlos PenaVega. In a Thursday Instagram post, she read an excerpt from her book, which detailed what happened when she stopped binge eating and purging. "During that time, I was receiving only the smallest bits of nutrition," she said. "I've been throwing up every meal I ate for five-ish years, and I brutalized my body so that it no longer could process food naturally. As a result, when I did make an effort to eat again, my body wasn't able to handle food. So two months after I stopped binging and purging, I ended up being hospitalized for ulcers, bloating and other digestive complications."

