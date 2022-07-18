All of Don Omar’s No. 1 Billboard Latin Airplay Hits: ‘Danza Kuduro,’ ‘Soy Yo,’ & More

Don Omar Jose Vergara

With his latest single, “Soy Yo,” joined by Wisin and Gente De Zona, the iconic Don Omar adds an 11th No. 1 total to his account as the track rocketed in at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart dated July 15.

“Reaching No. 1 for the 11th time in my career is a blessing!” Don Omar previously shared with Billboard. “The love and appreciation from my fans who have stood by me all these years inspired me to bring more music to them! I dedicate this achievement to them!”

Six months before, his rumbaton collab with Nio Garcia, “Se Menea,” ruled at No. 1 for two weeks, which also marked his first entry on the chart in five years.

The Puerto Rican artist first entered the Latin Airplay chart in 2006 with “Angelito” and earned his longest-leading title in 2010 with the Lucenzo-assisted hit “Danza Kuduro.

Below, see a recap of all his No. 1 entries:

“Angelito” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 22, 2006

“Danza Kuduro” Don Omar feat. Lucenzo peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Nov 13, 2010

“Taboo” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 16, 2011

“Dutty Love” Don Omar feat. Natti Natasha peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated April 07, 2012

“Hasta Que Salga El Sol” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 21, 2012

“Zumba” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated March 02, 3013

“Soledad” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Feb 14, 2015

“Sin Contrato” Maluma feat. Don Omar, Wisin & Fifth Harmony peaked No. 1 on the chart-dated Feb 11, 2017

“Te Quiero Pa’ Mi” Don Omar feat. Zion & Lennox peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Dec 24, 2016

“Se Menea” Don Omar feat. Nio Garcia peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Jan 15, 2022

“Soy Yo” Don Omar feat. Wisin & Gente de Zona peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 16. 2022