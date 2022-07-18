ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

All of Don Omar’s No. 1 Billboard Latin Airplay Hits: ‘Danza Kuduro,’ ‘Soy Yo,’ & More

By Ingrid Fajardo
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGMWU_0gjmoNVF00
Don Omar Jose Vergara

With his latest single, “Soy Yo,” joined by Wisin and Gente De Zona, the iconic Don Omar adds an 11th No. 1 total to his account as the track rocketed in at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart dated July 15.

“Reaching No. 1 for the 11th time in my career is a blessing!” Don Omar previously shared with Billboard. “The love and appreciation from my fans who have stood by me all these years inspired me to bring more music to them! I dedicate this achievement to them!”

Six months before, his rumbaton collab with Nio Garcia, “Se Menea,” ruled at No. 1 for two weeks, which also marked his first entry on the chart in five years.

The Puerto Rican artist first entered the Latin Airplay chart in 2006 with “Angelito” and earned his longest-leading title in 2010 with the Lucenzo-assisted hit “Danza Kuduro.

Below, see a recap of all his No. 1 entries:

“Angelito” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 22, 2006

“Danza Kuduro” Don Omar feat. Lucenzo peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Nov 13, 2010

“Taboo” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 16, 2011

“Dutty Love” Don Omar feat. Natti Natasha peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated April 07, 2012

“Hasta Que Salga El Sol” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 21, 2012

“Zumba” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated March 02, 3013

“Soledad” peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Feb 14, 2015

“Sin Contrato” Maluma feat. Don Omar, Wisin & Fifth Harmony peaked No. 1 on the chart-dated Feb 11, 2017

“Te Quiero Pa’ Mi” Don Omar feat. Zion & Lennox peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Dec 24, 2016

“Se Menea” Don Omar feat. Nio Garcia peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Jan 15, 2022

“Soy Yo” Don Omar feat. Wisin & Gente de Zona peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated July 16. 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

All of Romeo Santos’ No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs: ‘Odio,’ ‘Promise’ & More

In honor of Romeo Santos 41st birthday Thursday (July 21), Billboard is breaking down the King of Bachata’s chart milestones as a soloist. Throughout his career, Santos — also the leader of bachata supergroup Aventura — has scored a total of 43 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, the fourth-most among tropical acts, trailing Marc Anthony’s 60, Gilberto Santa Rosa’s 48 entries, and Victor Manuelle, who’s had a total of 47.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard’s Songs of the Summer Chart at July Midpoint

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2022? We’re halfway to the answer, per Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 11 through Sept. 10). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
MUSIC
Billboard

Wisin & Yandel Honored at 2022 Premios Juventud: ‘We Want to Leave a Legacy’

El dúo dinámico, Wisin & Yandel, was honored by fellow urbano artists Lenny Tavarez, Feid, Tainy and Natti Natasha at the 2022 Premios Juventud on Thursday (July 21). Tavarez kicked off the medley and took the Choli stage to sing Wisin & Yandel’s hit song “Estoy Enamorado” before he was joined by the reggaeton duo. Then, Colombian hitmaker Feid jumped on to sing “Te Siento.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natti Natasha
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Don Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soy Yo#Puerto Rican#Latin Airplay
Billboard

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Credits Appear to Include Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, Pharrell & More

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé revealed the official tracklist for her forthcoming seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, on Wednesday (July 20). And as we draw closer to the album’s release, the reveals just keep on coming! Late Wednesday, a list of what appears to be the production and writing credits started to circulate online. As is to be expected with a Beyoncé project, the list features an eye-popping combination of some of the most respected and buzz-worthy names in music. The composer credits first appeared on Apple Music for some users, but have since been removed. However, the credits...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Shares How Destiny’s Child Concerts & Seeing Beyonce Inspired Her to Be a Singer

Click here to read the full article. Though Lizzo can now count Beyoncé as one of her contemporaries, the “About Damn Time” singer revealed that the former Destiny’s Child singer played a large part in her desires to become a musician, especially while living in Houston and seeing Bey succeed, the 34-year-old pop star told ELLE UK in an interview published Wednesday (July 20). “Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it,” Lizzo explained. “Everyone had their,...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. July 22 Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive ODESZA, The Last Goodbye July 29 Beyonce, Renaissance Hayley Kiyoko,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Top 55 EDM Love Songs of All Time

When you think of love songs, artists like Frank Sinatra, Etta James, The Beatles, Al Green and Dolly Parton are probably among the first that come to mind. Sure, it is country, pop and R&B that have seen most of the biggest hits under the everlasting theme — but “love songs” encompass much more than just sentimental ballads.
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Is Here

We’re just a week and a half away from the release of Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the star got fans even more hyped on Wednesday (July 20) by unveiling the track list. The 16-song set Queen Bey shared to her Instagram Stories features...
MUSIC
Billboard

Steve Lacy Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Bad Habit’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Lacy jumps to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.” The song surges from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 with 9.7 million U.S. streams (up 82%, good for the chart’s top Streaming Gainer award) in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song is Lacy’s first Hot 100 entry as a soloist. “Bad Habit” concurrently ranks at No. 4 on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Haim Brings Out Taylor Swift for ‘Gasoline’ Performance During London Show

Click here to read the full article. Haim took over London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night (July 21) for the penultimate show of their tour’s European leg. To celebrate, the sibling trio brought out their pal and “London Boy” lover, Taylor Swift. The superstar took the stage alongside Haim in matching leather pants and a black crop top, and the group performed their remix of “Gasoline,” which originally appeared on the expanded edition of the sisters’ June 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. They ended their performance with an adorable group hug, as seen in a viral video of the performance...
MUSIC
Billboard

J Balvin Receives Agent of Change Award: ‘I Am a Human Being Like Everyone Else Here’

Click here to read the full article. Colombian star J Balvin had been reminiscing about his first-ever appearance at Premios Juventud sharing throwback videos on social media that showed a young Balvin attending the awards show a few years back. The clips he shared teased his return to the latest edition of Premios Juventud where he was the recipient of the Agent of Change Awards at this year’s ceremony which took place for the first time in Puerto Rico. The “Niño Soñador” singer took the stage to accept the honor and give a heartfelt speech. “The love in Puerto Rico feels awesome,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy