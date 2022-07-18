ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Is Bringing a Series of Lip-Sync Smack Downs to Your Screen

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVAlQ_0gjmoMcW00
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Trailer Courtesy Photo

In the immortal words of Alyssa Edwards, it’s “back back back back back again!”

On Monday (July 18), VH1 announced the return of the second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Premiering on VH1 Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET, the new season is also switching up the format of the original concept — gone are the work room antics, makeovers and classic Drag Race challenges of the original season, now replaced with a set of lip sync showdowns.

In a shake-up to the format that feels equal parts The Masked Singer and Lip Sync Battle, nine unidentified celebrity contestants will enter the competition with completed, fully-formed drag makeovers disguising their identities. They will compete in a series of lip syncs in front of a live audience based on different “categories” provided each week by the judges. In the end, one queen will be crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar,” and be given $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The contestants will also receive mentorship from past Drag Race stars and “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change, with additional appearances set throughout the series from alumni like Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki.

By the looks of the trailer for this season, fans are in for a treat — instead of offering a typical “lip sync for your life” format every episode, it appears the celebrities will get access to dancers, props, wild costumes, stage effects and much more to make their performances as memorable as possible.

Check out the full trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race below.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Rupaul
Person
Violet Chachki
Person
Alyssa Edwards
talentrecap.com

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Returns To VH1 This Summer

RuPaul Charles is back again with another RuPaul’s Drag Race spin off series. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race returns to VH1 on Friday, August 12. This show is finally back after a two year hiatus. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Returns to VH1, Changes Formatting. If you...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Drag Race#Sync#Lip Sync#Vh1#Next Celeb Drag Superstar#Mon T X Change
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy