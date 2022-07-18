ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Future Panther Soccer Camp Starts In East Moline Tonight!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Join the UTHS coaching staff and players for the Future Panther Soccer Camp!. Camp starts tomorrow from 6-7:30pm at Panther Pitch, for all girls and boys going into...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Presents ‘Silent Sky’ This Weekend

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Tom Ryerson is at the helm at Geneseo High School

The school year at Geneseo High School brings with it a new principal. Tom Ryerson has been named to the position, succeeding Travis Mackey, who retired as principal at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Although new to the position at GHS, Ryerson is not new to the Geneseo...
GENESEO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
East Moline, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Moline, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Make your tummy happy at Taste of Galesburg

Taste of Galesburg is bringing the tastiest smells in town to Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie on Thursday, July 28 from 4-10:30 p.m. Visitors can sample food from over 20 area restaurants at the 36th annual event, enjoy the beer garden and listen to music on three stages. Jera & Carol Jean will perform from 4-6:30 p.m., as will the Hypotheticals. BBI will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be free children’s activities in the parking lot north of Simmons Street from 4-8 p.m., including a bouncy house and other inflatables, face painting and activities in the Discovery Depot.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Prince Project Rocks Rock Island August 22

​The HOTTEST Prince & The Revolution Tribute Band in America! What makes The Prince & The Revolution tribute band stand apart is frontman DaVaughn Weber, the nationally-known Prince impersonator who has made appearances around the country and is famous for his extreme likeness to “The Purple One”. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Uths#Panther Pitch#The Comics Buyers Guide
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Rock Island County Fair Kicks Off TOMORROW

Saturday 12pm-4pm $25 UNLIMITED RIDES for the time allotted ^^above^^. Tuesday 7/19 @7pm – New Windsor Drill Team and Fireworks – FREE. Wednesday 7/10 @6:30pm – Stockcar Races by PFP Promotion – $10. Thursday 7/21 @6pm – Truck and Tractor Pull – By Backroad Pullers –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
QuadCities.com

Tuesday Night Trivia Night Live Happening At Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT

Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
BETTENDORF, IA
tspr.org

New home for Galesburg Rescue Mission

After more than eight decades of operating from the same location, the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women’s Shelter will have a new home soon. It will relocate to the former Nielson School building on North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The organization said the current shelter on East 3rd Street...
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Learn More About Iowa History With The Heart of Downtown Davenport: Architectural Styles and Stories

Join architectural historian and guide, Ellen Shapley, for this informative and fun tour. Meet and greet the old, the new, and the rehabbed on a walkabout through this outdoor gallery of architectural designs. Learn about the two centuries of artistic and historical trends that influenced the local and world-renowned architects who shaped our cities and our sense of place. And, finally, be amazed at all the creative details you’ve probably never noticed.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Truckers Jamboree Driving Into Walcott Starting TODAY!

Celebrate the American Truck Driver at the 43rd Annual Trucker’s Jamboree on July 14, 15 and 16 in Walcott, Iowa!. Drive on in to enjoy one of the favorite annual events of people of all ages in and around the Quad-Cities!. There’s plenty of great food and fun to...
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Pancake!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. What makes Pancake delightful? His cute little face! He is just amazing. He is a lap cat, and loves to just hang out on his humans and purr away while making biscuits.
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy