St. Cloud man suspected of breaking window and crawling into home despite restraining order

By Times staff report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU4oD_0gjmo8Lb00

A St. Cloud man is suspected of breaking a window in a woman's home, crawling in and getting into a fight with a man inside.

Eric Lee Satter, 39, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree burglary; two gross misdemeanors (violating a restraining order and domestic assault); and three misdemeanors (two counts of fifth-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree damage to property).

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a burglary around 2:54 a.m. May 19. A man outside the home told police Satter was inside with a woman and the man was worried for the woman's safety, according to a criminal complaint. Police saw a broken window. Inside, they found the woman and Satter and the woman seemed upset.

The woman told police she heard her doorbell around 1 a.m. but didn't see anyone, the complaint said. About 30 minutes later, she heard a crash in the living room and went out to find Satter and the other man in a fight. She told police she was able to de-escalate it and spoke with Satter. Eventually, Satter and the man started to argue again, and when police came, Satter held the woman in a "bear hug" and told her not to speak.

According to the complaint, the man told police that around 1 a.m., he woke to hear something coming through the window, and that Satter had crawled through it and tried to hit him. His car tires had also been punctured, he said.

Satter was convicted of second-degree assault in 2013 in Kanabec County. The woman had an active restraining order against Satter.

