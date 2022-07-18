ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man, 19, wanted in connection to deadly June 29 shooting on Dorchester Road

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEIw_0gjmnbhW00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a convenience store off Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting on June 29. Police said the gunshot victim died at the scene.

Detectives later identified Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, as a suspect in the case. He has active warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said Campbell should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly pointed gun at another driver in North Charleston road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver during an incident in North Charleston. Christopher Stewart, 52, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. Police said patrolling […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot. Deputies found a teenager […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

Early morning accidental shooting in Charleston County fatal for one teenager, identity not revealed

Charleston County, South Carolina – A teenager was killed in an early morning incident that happened in Charleston County, local authorities confirmed. According to the available information, the body of the teenager was found in an apartment located on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle in the North Charleston area. Deputies responded to the scene around 4 a.m. following a 911 call regarding a shooting.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown man charged in double murder

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man has been arrested following a deadly double shooting early Thursday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department (GCSO) arrested Ronnie Todd Jr. (42) on two counts of murder for allegedly shooting a man and woman in a domestic incident. According to GCSO, deputies responded to multiple locations in the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted in connection to Beaufort County attempted murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. -(WCBD) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man wanted for attempted murder. Deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Grays Hill for a report of a victim who was shot. After deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim and transported them to the hospital. The victim had no life-threatening injuries.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police seeking public’s help in May shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation. Capt. James Brown says police need help identifying a suspect in the May shooting of 31-year-old John Staley III. Staley’s body was found in a vehicle in the parking...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

CJCC seeking victims, suspects for crime dialogue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to gather speakers for an upcoming dialogue series. The “Living Everyday Life” dialogue series focuses on “those with lived experience involving the legal system.” Organizers are seeking victims of crimes and those accused or convicted of crimes to participate in the series.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in the theft of a Rolex watch. The theft happened on May 23 at Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange, Mount Pleasant Police said on their Facebook page. Police did not provide further details...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Activists demand more mental health support after arrest at Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local activists stood in the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot Thursday morning demanding justice after a woman was arrested inside the restaurant on Saturday. “When will Black mental health matter?” Stand As One president Justin Hunt said. Lowcountry activists are searching for answers after a woman was arrested after experiencing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO warns against warrants resolution phone scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious of a nationwide phone scam operating in the Charleston area. According to CCSO, scammers are using the real names of agency personnel to demand money in exchange for an outstanding warrant to “go away.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

LAWSUIT: Health clinic employees punched 13-year-old, broke his arm

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown behavioral health center is being called to court after a lawsuit says employees dragged a 13-year-old boy, punched him and broke his arm. The lawsuit, says the teen has autism, ADHD, anxiety disorder and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. Court documents filed against Broadstep Behavioral...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Saturday was armed with a knife. Agents say the victim, identified as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., was armed with a knife behind a home near...
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy