Man, 19, wanted in connection to deadly June 29 shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a convenience store off Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting on June 29. Police said the gunshot victim died at the scene.

Detectives later identified Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, as a suspect in the case. He has active warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said Campbell should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

