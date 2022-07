July 20, 2022- The First Gig Rock n Roll Camp began this week at Millikin University. This camp gives local kids aged 10-17 the opportunity to learn how to play contemporary music styles such as rock and pop. Director Mikey Schoneman invited Y103’s Shyler to take a tour and experience what First Gig is all about. The camp participants are divided into different groups and throughout the week they will become bands. This year the camp is producing three bands which the kids have named. We have: “The Toothbrushes”, “Medicine Cabinet”, and “Orange Juice”.

DECATUR, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO