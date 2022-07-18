ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Police ID suspect, 2 landscape workers shot and killed near Alexandria apartment complex

By Heather Graf, 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — In a Monday update, the Alexandria Police Department revealed the victims of a Saturday morning shooting were part of a landscaping crew that was working nearby. The department described the victims as "innocent bystanders", and identified the two men as Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan...

wjla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigate deadly Woodbridge double shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Woodbridge that killed one man and injured another. According to the Prince William County Police Department, three men were standing on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road on July 20, when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. Police said the two men began shooting at the three men, hitting multiple cars in the process, before running away.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
ffxnow.com

Suspect shot by police in Herndon chase remains hospitalized

A man who was shot by police during a chase earlier this month remains in stable condition. The individual, whose identity has not yet been released, brandished a weapons during a chase that started when three suspects drove off in a stolen car, according to the Herndon Police Department. The incident happened on July 5.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Woman, teen hurt in Southeast DC double shooting

WASHINGTON — A woman and a teenage girl are hurt after a shooting in Southeast D.C., police said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the double shooting that was reported in the 600 block of 46th Place around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a graze wound to the head, and a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the backside.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 hurt in serious crash on Dumfries Road police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a serious crash in Prince William County left three people hurt. Officers were called to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Country Club drive for a crash around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A Prince William County Police Department spokesperson said one...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Century Drive#The Assembly#Assembly
arlnow.com

NEW: Possible abduction attempt near Ballston

An older man may have tried to abduct a boy who was riding his bike in the Ballston area yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the 4100 block of 4th Street N., in the Buckingham neighborhood. A man in his 50s or 60s...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Distraction scam reported in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Police say on Friday, July 15th, a female was distracted in the Walmart parking lot by a Hispanic male who told her there was an issue with her rear tire. As she got out of her vehicle to check, a Hispanic female stole her purse from the backseat. City Police say this scam has been reported in other localities too.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
WUSA

Teen shot in NE, police search for alleged teen suspect

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was shot in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a teen they believe is a suspect. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:35 a.m. on the 200 block of T Street Northeast. Upon arrival, officers found a boy struck in the upper back leg.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy