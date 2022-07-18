Boys Upstairs to play at Music in the Park

On July 13, Lifetime, a popular cable channel with programming geared toward women, premiered the new television series ‘Five Guys a Week’. In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “The One.” While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO