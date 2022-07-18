Boys Upstairs to play at Music in the Park

Local and regional venues will offer rock, country and oldies music over the next couple of weeks, in addition to music tributes spanning the decades. For cinephiles, the Mahoning Drive-In Theater will dedicate a night to “The Blair Witch Project,” and also hold its sixth Schlock-O-Rama event. For stand-up fans, comedian John Mulaney will perform two shows in Bethlehem.
Christmas in July returns this weekend to Lehighton’s Mahoning Drive-In Theater on Seneca Road, located just off Route 443, with 35 mm screenings set for two holiday classics. “A Christmas Story,” the 1983 holiday perennial depicting Ralphie Parker’s desire to receive a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, will...
The second annual Backyard Bash will be held this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. each night. “It’s amazing how quick time flies by. We’ve been planning the Backyard Bash since November; and, this Friday, it all starts at 5 p.m.”. Deneen DiGilio of the Backyard...
The Bandstand Committee of the Concourse Club of Palmerton would like to announce the continuation of their concert series with The Allentown Band on Sunday and The Little Brass Band of the Lehigh Valley on July 31. The July concerts, starting at 7 p.m., will take place at the Borough...
(Lyrics from “The Blob” 1958) One of the joys of a long life is to recall memories of events that made an impression on us long ago, only to find that we are not alone in making these withdrawals from our memory banks. As a die-hard science-fiction fan,...
Pagoda Skyline, Inc. President Mike Reinert discusses the upcoming 2022 Duryea Hillclimb (August 20 & 21) with Hillclimb Regional Executive, Mike Daley, and Pagoda-Skyline Board Member, Corrie Crupi Zana. Some photos and a Tower Quiz round out this episode of Skyline Update: What’s Up On The Mountain. From the...
The 2022 Schuylkill County Fair will run from August 1st, 2022 through August 6th, 2022 at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 2270 Fair Rd, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. This year's nightly entertainment will feature some country and rock & roll. Monday, August 1st, 2022 - Another...
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev....
On July 13, Lifetime, a popular cable channel with programming geared toward women, premiered the new television series ‘Five Guys a Week’. In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “The One.” While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love.
READING, Pa. - In the world of country music, singers with the surname Brown all of a sudden have been topping the charts. Zac Brown Band has had eight albums and 17 singles in the Top 5. More recently, singer Kane Brown has had four albums and 10 singles reach that same mark.
Zion Lutheran Church, Brodheadsville, is once again offering a free community dinner today from 5 to 6 p.m. It includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, tri-tater, pickled egg, pickle, watermelon, dessert, snack and water. Eldred meeting. The Eldred Township Board of Supervisors is slated to meet at 7 p.m. today...
Matt Hirschman of Northampton claims that Mahoning Valley Speedway is one of his best tracks, and unquestionably he proved it yet again on Saturday evening when he won the Earl Keinert Tribute Hall of Fame Series 50 lap race. It was Hirschman’s fourth straight win in as many 2022 starts....
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been hot and humid here in Northeast Pennsylvania, and many people are feeling the effects. Industries like roofing face some difficult challenges when trying to work in this scorching heat. The heat is impossible to ignore and those who work on roofs are not only outside all day but […]
A surprise win, a lopsided loss, and a heartbreaking finish highlighted the Susquehanna County Minors softball run through sectional play of the Little League Softball tournament. District 15 champion Susquehanna County opened with a 3-2 win over Selinsgrove on July 13 in Wellsboro. Down by two going into their half...
Crews began demolishing a property at 10 Pine St. Wednesday to create parking for a proposed police station and community center. Nearby properties at 25 – 33 E. Mauch Chunk St. will also be leveled for the lot. The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership owns all properties, along with the former Moose building at 133 E. Broad St., where the new police station will be located. The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership Inc. was awarded $2 million grant for the project through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
The Mountain Wine Festival at Penns Peak in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, said Monday the event that for years was organized by the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail was too important to stop. So, after a two-year absence because of COVID, she has assembled a group of Pennsylvania wineries and is hopeful of a solid turnout during what promises to be a mostly sunny and hot weekend.
The Nesquehoning Historical Society will be open on the following days in August:. • Aug. 13-14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open house during the Community Yard Sale Days. The organization will be selling chances for its annual fundraiser on these dates. New designed Nesquehoning Historical Society T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks is seeking volunteers for its Second Annual Bark in the Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. For more information, contact FriendsofTLL@hotmail.com.
Joe Maddon always makes it a point each summer to return to his hometown to support the Hazleton Integration Project, which he spearheaded back in 2010. The annual “Try Not To Suck In The Valley” golf tournament took place at Valley Country Club on Tuesday, bringing together community members and those that the project has […]
Franklin Township and Tamaqua split its Panther Valley Little League tournament games on Wednesday. The Franklin 12s and the Tamaqua 11s both pulled out wins. Other PVLL winners included the Jim Thorpe 11s and Towamensing. PVLL 11-12 TOURNAMENT. FT 12s-Tamaqua 12s. The Franklin Township 12s scored in every inning to...
