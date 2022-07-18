ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Calling 911

waupacanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• July 11 – A Waupaca man on Mary Jane Circle reported a loan was taken out in his name without his knowledge and now the loan has been sent to collection. • July 11 – Parents visited to the sheriff’s office to speak with a deputy about their daughter’s boyfriend....

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

Vehicle stolen from Iola Car Show

A vehicle stolen from the Iola Car Show was located nine days later in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 9, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car that was purchased at the car show then stolen. The vehicle was described as a black...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Sheriff Wilz a strong leader

This letter is to support our Sheriff, Tim Wilz. We attended the Sheriff’s Forum last month and have listened to Sheriff Wilz speaking to citizen groups. We urge the citizens of Waupaca County to consider events that led to the sheriff having a challenger, Officer Durrant. Sheriff Wilz has spent the last four years retooling a stagnant department that was mired in favoritism, nepotism and promoted officers based on longevity, not performance.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fleeing driver faces felony charges

The Iola man who crashed a car while allegedly fleeing police is now in custody on a $10,000 cash bond. Lucas M. Hohn, 21, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer, a second drunken driving offense, operating after revocation and hit and run. At 9:30 p.m. Friday, July...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Veterans take flight

On July 15, an open-cockpit biplane flew into the Waupaca Municipal Airport. It was late. A cold summer rain delayed the Dream Flights of seven local veterans. By mid-morning the weather cleared and the flights were back on schedule by lunchtime at Brunner Hanger. The biplane was a 1940 Boeing...
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Radley, Rex

Rex Radley, age 64 of Niagara, WI formerly of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1957; son of the late William and Genevieve (Kandler) Radley in Waupaca, WI. Rex graduated from Waupaca High School in 1976. On September 21, 1991, Rex married his high school sweetheart Ginger Hansen; she preceded him in death on December 12, 2013. Rex worked in the maintenance department at the Waupaca County Courthouse for 22 years. He was an avid bow and gun hunter. Rex also enjoyed fishing, trapping, camping, gardening and listening to the Badgers and Packer games, along with his favorite holidays, Christmas, Easter and St. Patrick’s Day.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Husband, wife maintain flowers

Couple share their love of gardening with downtown Iola. Gardening is something Iola residents Pat and Beth Hales have always loved. “We both have an interest in gardening,” Beth said. “Pat’s mom had a huge garden when he was growing up and my mom and dad had a garden, too. My mom even had a flower shop that she ran out of her home.”
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Strite, Lewis

Lewis “Ed” Strite, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1941 in Findley, OH to the late Lewis and Charlotte (Raush) Strite. Ed proudly served his country in the US Army from 1959-1962, which included active duty in Korea during the Vietnam War. He remained in the reserves until 1965. He was united in marriage to Mary Anne Kern on July 6, 1963, in Rising Sun, Ohio. They later moved to Pennsylvania where Ed served as a firefighter. In 1987, the Strites moved to New London, Wisconsin. Ed was a devoted husband and loved to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. He and Mary Anne celebrated 57 years together.
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Barnhart, Kathleen

Kathleen “Kathy” M. Barnhart passed away on July 18, 2022 with her husband David of 54 years and daughter Jacci by her side. Anyone that knew Kathy knew her quick wit and overwhelming kindness. Kathy was always up for trying new things, her love for auctions and NASCAR were just a couple things she enjoyed, but most of all, she loved helping those in need. Kathy spent many years volunteering and working with the homeless in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago. She was instrumental in starting Bread Basket in Waupaca. Prior to Kathy’s illness, Dave and her were always on the go, they loved taking rides around the area. One of Kathy’s biggest joys was watching Nicholas Liebe grow up and having him for sleepovers. From the day he was born, Nick has had a special place in Kathy’s heart. They had a bond like no other and were each other’s champions in life – they always had each other’s back.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Clintonville approves new pay schedule

In an effort to increase the number of lead teacher applicants at Dellwood Childcare Center a new base pay schedule has been approved. The schedule increases the base pay by at least $2 per hour. The Clintonville School Board approved the new base pay schedule at its June 27 meeting,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

It all starts at football camp

The season doesn’t kick off for another month, but the Waupaca Comets are hitting the ground running, catching and blocking. Third-year varsity coach Bennett Hansen and his staff are working with more than 60 players at a camp at Waupaca High School that began July 17 and wraps up Thursday, July 21.
WAUPACA, WI

