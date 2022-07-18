Calling 911

Kathleen “Kathy” M. Barnhart passed away on July 18, 2022 with her husband David of 54 years and daughter Jacci by her side. Anyone that knew Kathy knew her quick wit and overwhelming kindness. Kathy was always up for trying new things, her love for auctions and NASCAR were just a couple things she enjoyed, but most of all, she loved helping those in need. Kathy spent many years volunteering and working with the homeless in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago. She was instrumental in starting Bread Basket in Waupaca. Prior to Kathy’s illness, Dave and her were always on the go, they loved taking rides around the area. One of Kathy’s biggest joys was watching Nicholas Liebe grow up and having him for sleepovers. From the day he was born, Nick has had a special place in Kathy’s heart. They had a bond like no other and were each other’s champions in life – they always had each other’s back.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO