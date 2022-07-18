Calling 911

Rex Radley, age 64 of Niagara, WI formerly of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1957; son of the late William and Genevieve (Kandler) Radley in Waupaca, WI. Rex graduated from Waupaca High School in 1976. On September 21, 1991, Rex married his high school sweetheart Ginger Hansen; she preceded him in death on December 12, 2013. Rex worked in the maintenance department at the Waupaca County Courthouse for 22 years. He was an avid bow and gun hunter. Rex also enjoyed fishing, trapping, camping, gardening and listening to the Badgers and Packer games, along with his favorite holidays, Christmas, Easter and St. Patrick’s Day.
