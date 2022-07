Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Monday, July 18th. Read at your own risk!. At this point, showmances have pretty much become inevitable elements of a Big Brother game. Houseguests isolate together for months, so it’s only natural that at least two of them might begin to catch feelings for one another. Viewers really haven't seen any love connections amongst Season 24 cast at this point in the competition (Check out our guide featuring 24's house events). However, it sounds like something might finally be brewing. In fact, there may be two wild potential hookups on the docket, but will they actually happen?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO