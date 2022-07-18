Pineville youth advance to World Series

Bringhurst Field is still sacred ground to former co-owner Jodie White. Jodie White says the city of Alexandria should not tear down the Aces Stadium. “It means everything. I was the bat boy when I was four. My daddy pitched batting practice everyday the Aces were home, my mother ran the concession stand, and I was the bat boy.”
If you’re looking for some live entertainment this weekend City Park Players has a show at the Hearn Stage of the Kress Theater in downtown Alexandria. ABC News’ Joel Massey spoke with the director an stars of the play and has this review. The Melville Boys is a...
The way to beat the heat is to come to Natchitoches on the NSU Campus in Prather Coliseum where it’s air conditioned to enjoy the festivities at the Natchitoches Folk Festival. They have three stages of music with headliners, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys playing Cajun music. She’s...
Open House gives parents and students the chance to get acquainted with the teacher or teachers, see the school building and classrooms and perhaps get a quick overview of class expectations and the year’s curriculum. Here are the following dates and times for Open House within Rapides Parish schools:
ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A Longview archaeologist who family members describe as kind and excited about her new career passed away while conducting a survey at a Louisiana national forest. Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died July 11 because of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest...
This sounds like a good time. Did you that Louisiana has a cave and that it is located in central Louisiana?. According to Only In Your State, the Louisiana cave, called Wolf Rock Cave, is located in Leesville and is tucked away in The Kisatchie National Forest. Historians and archaeologists...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. Customers will now receive two estimated utility bills in August, instead of July. Back on June 27, Alexandria...
Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson is running for mayor challenging current Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, and newcomer Harry Hayes. “I believe that Alexandria can reach its potential if we do things differently.” Davidson said. “The last thing we need to do is go backward.”
(Alexandria, La) – The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services, today, announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at...
The school board voted Thursday to begin the process to demolish the former Head Start building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Discussion about the problem began at the committee meeting Tuesday when. board member Emile Metoyer brought up the subject. Board members regularly receive numerous complaints about the condition...
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office welcomes two new deputies from the 86th session of the Shreveport Regional Training Academy that graduated this past Friday. Cadets received training in areas of criminal law, patrol activities, vehicle stops, report writing, DWI enforcement, survival tactics, ethics, taser, first aid, chemical weapons and other topics in law enforcement.
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the city address yesterday discussing utility bills, public works and transportation among other things. At the Alexandria Consolidated Compound Mayor Hall talked about the recent security breach that shut down the city’s computer system. He says they are finally getting utility bills out based on last years’ usage.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria firefighters responded to Bogan Street Wednesday night to the Young Temple Church of God in Christ. Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the building. Engine crews began interior fire suppression and truck crews performed roof ventilation. The Alexandria Fire Department said the fire...
28 local Track & Field athletes to compete in Junior Olympics. Twenty-eight track and field athletes in Central Louisiana will get to join an elite group by competing in the AAU Junior Olympics from July 30 to Aug. 6. Catherine Davidson announces candidacy for Alexandria mayor. Updated: 3 hours ago.
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Marcus Broxson, age 42, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Broxson remains in the VPSO jail. Susan R. Jones, age 40, of Leesville, was arrested by Agents with the Vernon...
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. The runoff election will be Dec. 10. To see other area ballots, click HERE. For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE. U.S....
Winnfield, Louisiana woman Casey LaCaze-Lachney received an indecent exposure citation while attending a festival downtown and took to TikTok to complain. LaCaze-Lachney and her attorney Randall T. Hayes met with the Winnfield Chief of Police on Tuesday, July 12. Hayes and LaCaze-Lachney met with Police Chief Johnny Ray Carpenter and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office cancelled a silver alert for a man missing from Provencal after his body was located Monday afternoon. Deputies stated in a release that friends searching for 61-year-old David LeDoux found his truck around 12:00 p.m. The 2006 Dodge...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help concerning the shooting death of Deontay Gibson on July 9 in the area of Hope and Orchard Streets. Police reported to the area on July 9 around 3:54 a.m. and found Gibson fatally shot. If...
Comments / 1