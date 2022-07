Founded in 2018, Meatable is one of several companies developing cell-cultured meat products, one of several solutions touted to help combat climate change. Countless cultivated meat companies have entered the fray and attracted venture capital money to find ways to develop “real” meat without harming animals or the environment. Meatable touts its big differentiator as being how it has cultivated its synthetic meat products from the get-go — rather than using fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is harvested from cattle fetuses, Meatable says that it uses opti-ox technology, which is based on a single cell from the umbilical cord of an animal. As such, it says that “no harm is done” to the animal.

