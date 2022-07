Yesterday was a bright day for Dutchess County. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was invited to speak at the national "A Gathering of Leaders: Power of Place" Conference about the development and potential of the County's forthcoming countywide youth center, the Youth Opportunity Union, or simply put, The YOU. Molinaro also spoke on behalf of the County's Path to Promise initiative with attendees from all over the US.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO