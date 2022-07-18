ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

You can stay in the house where ‘The Godfather’ was filmed

By Jon Hornbuckle
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGangster wannabes and movie buffs can now sleep over at one of cinema’s most recognisable properties. The Godfather Mansion in New York’s Staten Island district is becoming available for tourists, thanks to holiday home rental company Airbnb....

www.timeout.com

