The elephants from a reserve in China, that garnered international attention for their epic 17-month cross-country journey, were again spotted wandering on a hillside slope.A herd of 30 adult Asian wild elephants were seen frolicking and feeding on lush green vegetation, away from their home in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in the country’s southwestern province of Yunnan.The adventuring elephants wandered off for at least two days in apparent search of food near a village close to the Laos–Vietnam international border before returning to the reserve, state-run broadcaster CGTN reported. The villages sighted the herd in the forest and...

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO