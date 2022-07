In the preseason, events like the ACC Kickoff center around the hype and the hope, when realistically, by about midseason, something like 75% of the teams here aren’t playing that well and they’re watching their goals go out the window one by one. That was North Carolina last year, where they came in with a brash and irrational demeanor, thinking that they would run through teams. It only took about two minutes into the opener at Blacksburg to realize that that team was a lot closer to pretender than contender as the Tar Heels were served up more than a fair share of humble pie.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO