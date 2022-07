TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt sophomore running back Treshaun Ward has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, it was announced Wednesday. Ward played in all 12 games last season and his average of 6.36 yards per carry ranked first in the ACC among rushers with at least four carries per game. He was named to the ACC Honor Roll and was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy after totaling 746 all-purpose yards as a redshirt freshman. The Plant City native rushed 81 times for 515 yards and four touchdowns, and also caught 21 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown and gained 46 yards on two kickoff returns.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO