Atlanta, GA

Pictures & Videos: The Tigers Take On SEC Media Days In Atlanta

By TD Staff Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU coach Brian Kelly and players Jack Bech, BJ Ojulari, and Mike Jones Jr. arrived in Atlanta on...

“If LSU has structure they have more potential than Bama and Georgia”

“The scariest team in the SEC over the next 5 years is without a doubt LSU”. If Ifs and Buts were candies and nuts.. If Ifs and Buts were candies and nuts.. There is no if’s or butt’s. It’s a fact that I know every coach in the SEC including Saban would agree with. We haven’t had TRUE structure since Saban! That’s no if’s or butt’s!
GEORGIA STATE
Herring and Guidry are on go for LSU.

Per their twitter profiles they are in. Assume since they were not drafted in the first 10 rounds they are bypassing the rest of the draft. Is guilty the guy that will take over at short. Or is someone else going to do this. I really like Thompson at short...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Watch: LSU's Jack Bech Speaks As SEC Media Days

You must be logged in to comment. Sign In | Register. He will never have a problem getting a job. He killed that interview session. Oh and he’s a top tier talented player. This kid will be special when he leaves.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Everyone's favorite recruit Tackett Curtis Fong'd to USC

"If Matt House were at LSU earlier they'd have gotten him" Bull shite. He's going to a place that employs one of his relatives. Hope he gets his money up front. Nah let’s not flip him. I look forward to seeing him get his arse kicked when USC makes it to playoffs in future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Mike Jones#Sec#Lsu
Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Nussmeier is QB1 on 9/4 against FSU

From the people inside the program that I’ve talked to, Nuss has looked the best in practice, has won over the team, and will be the starter against FSU. I like Myles and I was rooting for him to start over Burrow when he transferred in, but at this point in time, Nuss is the better qb. I’m aware Myles ranks first among all lsu qb’s for passing yards and td’s in his first 3 starts, but let’s not kid ourselves, he was playing in a much different offense and he had 131 total attempts in those 3 games. If you actually watched those 3 games, you saw a qb who looked uncomfortable in the pocket and didn’t inspire much confidence in his teammates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BR man carjacked and shot dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting and carjacking that took place on late Monday, July 18. Police said Victor Gomez Vargas, 30, was shot during the incident and died at the scene. According to investigators, it happened on Lorna Avenue near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State University
Sports
In an effort to be transparent, BRPD chief removes Kiran and Company from press releases

Just BR didn’t post this on their website. It’s on their FB page however, and I think it’s important enough to note that the same BRPD chief who claims to want transparency has now removed those who are asking the tough questions and holding their feet to the fire the most from their press releases in lieu of those whom they can control and who have their backs apparently. After 10 years, they pull the plug on them. Mighty coincidental considering how Kiran has been one of the very very few to hold their feet to the fire by digging for the truth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) — An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red light. State troopers say Chislom was driving an 18-wheeler that hit the side of a minivan at a busy intersection in Fort Oglethorpe. That’s a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
Man, juvenile arrested for southwest Atlanta carjacking over the weekend

ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested two people for carjacking a southwest Atlanta woman Saturday afternoon. Courtney Hall, 20, and a juvenile were each charged with armed robbery. It happened in the 1400 block of Beecher Street SW near Rochelle Drive SW. Atlanta police say the woman was outside...
ATLANTA, GA
Baton Rouge whole house generator Gas meter hookup...

The Install guy said I'll need a larger meter and gas feed to run my Kholer 20kw coming in soon. Does anyone know if they charge to put a larger meter in, or how long it takes to get them out?. ETA with Entergy. This post was edited on 7/20...
BATON ROUGE, LA

