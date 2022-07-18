ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Governor Lamont Announces Federal Approval of Connecticut’s Plan To Support Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Growth With COVID Recovery Funding

 3 days ago

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the U.S. Treasury Department has approved the State of Connecticut’s plan to deploy up to $119.5 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Connecticut’s SSBCI program will support underserved entrepreneurs across the...

