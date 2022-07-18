Governor Lamont Announces Federal Approval of Connecticut’s Plan To Support Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Growth With COVID Recovery Funding
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the U.S. Treasury Department has approved the State of Connecticut’s plan to deploy up to $119.5 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Connecticut’s SSBCI program will support underserved entrepreneurs across the...news.hamlethub.com
