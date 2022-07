Is your yard full of overgrown weeds? Clean it up or risk getting fined warns Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer for the City of El Paso. Monsoon is in full swing and that typically means an increase in thunderstorm activity. As much as we need and love rain, we’re not the only ones that welcome it – the weeds love it too.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO