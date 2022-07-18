ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Critics question timing of Paul Pelosi's massive stock purchase ahead of key House vote

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 18, 2022 - 04:05 - 'Outnumbered' panelists weigh in after Speaker...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Americans Suffer As President Biden Sounds Climate Alarm

On this episode, Sean and Rachel address President Biden’s latest comments on climate change, which he calls an “existential crisis”. Later, they discuss the “virtue signalers” that tell Americans how they should live their lives, the inflation that is causing financial troubles for many, and how an average citizen can let the government know what issues truly matter to them.
POTUS
Fox News

House Agriculture Committee member wants Bill Gates to testify over massive farm purchases

House Agriculture Committee member Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., raised questions over billionaire Bill Gates' 270,000-plus acre purchases of farmland on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. DUSTY JOHNSON: He may say that it sounds pretty amazing — it sounds pretty disgusting to me. We can let the free market work. Maybe he’s got a product that will end up being great. I kind of doubt it will ever be great American beef. But the problem is that he doesn’t just want to serve the marketplace, he wants to oppose values. Yes, Bill Gates has said that no American should be eating red meat. In fact, he's said that in developed countries, nobody should be eating beef unless it’s grown in a laboratory. He has an interest in imposing those kinds of values and the fact that he’s snapping up all of this land makes me curious what in the world he’s going to do with it and is it related to that mission that he’s got?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Speaker Pelosi#Computer#Manufacturing Company#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Hispanic voters predict red wave, say Democrats use handouts and rhetoric to appease minorities

Three Hispanic Americans weigh in on why minority voters could be abandoning the Democratic Party. "The Democrats really lost working-class people," Chris Formoso, a first-generation Cuban, and father of four, told Fox News. "These people have absolutely lost their minds. There is no way we could vote for them, especially when Republicans have been more focused on the issues that matter."
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Biden met Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska, flew with Dem lawmakers while possibly contagious with COVID

President Biden flew on Air Force One with several Democratic lawmakers and met with Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska this week while potentially contagious with COVID-19. The White House announced Thursday that the president had tested positive for the virus a day after traveling to Massachusetts to tout his administration's actions on climate change and two days after meeting Zelenska.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy