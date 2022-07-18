What Happens If Your Smart Lock Loses Power?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. For a few years, proponents of the nascent 5G network technology made it sound like the be-all and end-all of wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, the marketing hype overshadowed developments in the Wi-Fi space, and consumers might be surprised to see networking equipment labeled with Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, your old single-band router will continue to work — with various definitions for work in this case — as will your slightly newer dual-band box. If you want to get the most optimal internet connection in today's congested homes, though, you'll probably want to tap into the power of Wi-Fi 6E, which means buying a new router that actually supports the new standard. There will be plenty of shiny new choices in the market with Wi-Fi 6E in its infancy, but TP-Link's newest tri-band router promises to make everything as simple as pie.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO