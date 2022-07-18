ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSHB: Girl Uses Make-A-Wish To Build 300 Beds For Other Children

By JuYeon Kim, KSHB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 8-year-old Elaina Guerra chose to use her wish to help Kansas City charities. Elaina was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4 1/2 years old but was able to battle the disease and is now cancer-free. She decided to use her wish to help others...

