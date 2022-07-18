ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

Affidavit: Fort Branch man chained victim in trailer during sexual assault

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind (WEHT) – Police have released the probable cause affidavit for the Fort Branch man accused of criminal confinement, aggravated battery and rape.

According to the affidavit, Domenic Migliarese invited the female victim to his home in Fort Branch on June 29 after the two met online through Facebook. The victim told police that Migliarese beat her, put a chain around her neck and then forced her to perform sex acts on him. The affidavit also said another female was in the trailer during the assault. Police spoke to the other female, who confirmed the victim’s story.

A warrant for Migliarese’s arrest was issued on July 7. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered and he was held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Fort Branch, IN
Fort Branch, IN
