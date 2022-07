LONGWOOD, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl was stabbed to death and a man and another girl were injured early Thursday at a Longwood home, according to police. Longwood police said they were called to a home at 789 Highland Street at 5:40 a.m. Investigators said a 12-year-old girl, who was critically injured in the stabbing, walked to a McDonald’s to get help.

