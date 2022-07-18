Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri.

Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was then ejected from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

