ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoIzF_0gjmhIL500

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri.

Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was then ejected from the bike.

Top story: Police investigate deadly crime spree in St. Charles

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Chronic gas thief sought by police in Potosi, Missouri

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
POTOSI, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kjluradio.com

Eldon man charged with assaulting detective in Dallas County

An Eldon man is facing charges in Dallas County after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a detective. Dakota McComb, 23, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. The trail to McComb started Sunday night, when a Dallas County deputy...
ELDON, MO
houstonherald.com

Boy hurt in crash west of Cabool

A 17-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday in a crash west of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by the boy crossed the center of Stave Mill Road four miles west of Cabool, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned at about 1:30 a.m.
CABOOL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phelps County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Phelps County, MO
Accidents
City
Rolla, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Rolla, MO
Crime & Safety
Rolla, MO
Sports
County
Phelps County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Rolla, MO
Accidents
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
houstonherald.com

Elk Creek woman receives moderate injuries in crash

An Elk Creek woman was injured Wednesday morning when her vehicle ran off Highway H and struck a tree. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the eastbound 2001 Audi A6 was operated by Coral S. Breiner, 24. She was transported with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Breiner was wearing a seat belt.
ELK CREEK, MO
houstonherald.com

Wanted woman in county arrested by state patrol on Monday

A Kansas City woman wanted by several jurisdictions — including Texas County — was arrested Monday in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Desiree D. Raeuber, 41, was wanted on two felony Howell County drug warrants, a misdemeanor Texas County warrant on a moving traffic violation and two misdemeanor West Plains Police Department warrants for failing to appear on traffic violations.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Heat-related speed restrictions delay Missouri Amtrak trains

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The extreme heat in Missouri is causing delays for Amtrak trains traveling on lines across the state. This morning, a service advisory was issued that trains traveling between St. Louis and Jefferson City are running slower because of heat-related speed restrictions. Missouri River Runner Train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Fatal Traffic Accident

(Iron County, MO) A teenager from Belleview, 18 year old Brant M. Sanders, is dead after a one car accident in Iron County Tuesday night. Highway Patrol Troopers say the wreck happened a little before 10 pm as the car Sanders was driving ran off the left side of the road and striking a tree. Sanders was pronounced dead after midnight at Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi. He wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
IRON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Salem restaurant catches fire

A Salem restaurant was damaged by fire Tuesday. Annie’s Grill at 903 W. Scenic Rivers Blvd. caught fire. Multiple departments helped extinguish the blaze in scorching temperatures. Here’s more information.
SALEM, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Woman Involved In Waverunner Accident That Leaves A Woman With Serious Injuries

A Cameron woman was involved in a Waverunner accident Monday at the Lake of the Ozarks that left another woman with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Cameron resident Jada L. Rowe and 20-year-old Sunrise Beach resident Emme G. Thompson were operating Yamaha Waverunners in Linn Creek Cove and jumping wake when Rowe’s Waverunner struck Thompson’s Waverunner.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
mymoinfo.com

Two Women from Salem Flown to Springfield Hospital After Dent County Car Crash

(Gladden) Two women from Salem were injured in a one car crash Monday in Dent County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after noon on Highway 19, south of County Road 5520 and south of the community of Gladden, when a Kia Sorento driven by 36-year-old Holly Stone ran off the road, struck a sign and a tree.
DENT COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Saturday Cole County motorcycle crash takes the life of a Centralia man. Troopers say 52 – year old William Nichols was killed when he ran the bike off Route B near Osage Bend Road when he lost control on a curve. His passenger, 51 – year old Melinda Swanson, had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy