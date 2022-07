HARTFORD — A Waterbury man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for selling heroin and cocaine in the Bridgeport area, according to federal prosecutors. Michael Munn, 55, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Jan. 15, 2020. He was released on $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Aug. 23, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.

