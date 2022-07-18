ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention receives largest-ever funding

By KALW
kalw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence jumped in Oakland following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic following years of easing. Violence this year is down slightly but is still above the half-dozen or more years before the pandemic. Oakland city councilmembers allocated more than 19 million dollars to...

Comments / 2

 

