Hilton slams timing of Pelosi stock trade: 'It's all so corrupt'

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 18, 2022 - 01:00 - 'The Next Revolution'...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 21

S Cross
2d ago

Oooops. Another that can see. At this rate everyone will know the historic levels of corruption by the time they are all gone by natural causes

Reply
18
Ed A
23h ago

Whats galling is that she stands up and claims to be ignorant of any trades her husband does. I guess she forgot about California law that has her sharing 50% of any transactions.

Reply(1)
7
Jason Prehoda
3d ago

Why are we only hearing about Nancy when just about all of them do it. Day before the reversal of Rowe vs. Wade was leaked there was a whole list of our representatives put out talking about questionable stock trades,and violations. Lust had a lot of our representatives from both sides on it👽

Reply(2)
9
