ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steven Spielberg Directs Marcus Mumford’s Video for ‘Cannibal’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MMCW_0gjmguuC00

Steven Spielberg has made his first music video. The award-winning director added Marcus Mumford’s visuals for “Cannibal” to his legendary repertoire.

Mumford revealed the team-up with the famous director on social media Monday. The video was shot on July 3 in a high school gym in New York. Spielberg “directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

Kate Capshaw, the painter and former actress who is married to Spielberg, served as the producer, art director and dolly grip on set, while Kristie Macosko Krieger co-produced and was BTS videographer, and Carey Mulligan did costumes and sound.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” Mumford continued. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

In the music video, Mumford sings the powerful song while strumming a guitar as the camera moves around his face before slowly zooming out.

“Cannibal” will appear on the Mumford & Sons frontman’s Self-Titled LP, which arrives Sept. 16.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
TEXAS STATE
POPSUGAR

HBO's "The Idol" Explores the Dark Side of the Music Industry

If you loved the edgy, raw, and unfiltered "Euphoria," buckle up for another thrilling ride with HBO's upcoming limited series, "The Idol." The masterminds behind the series are none other than "Euphoria" director, writer, and producer Sam Levinson, as well as Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name, The Weeknd. In addition to creating and co-producing the series, the "Out of Time" singer will also share the screen with a handful of talented actors, including Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debbie Ryan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NME

HyunA shares teaser for vibrant new ‘Nabillera’ music video

K-pop soloist HyunA has unveiled a cheeky new music video teaser for her upcoming single ‘Nabillera’. In the vibrant Y2K-inspired visual, the singer-rapper is surrounded by butterflies as she shows off colourful outfits and confident poses. “Me so fly, like a butterfly,” she declares boldly, shedding her jacket. The song’s title – written in Korean as ‘나빌레라’ – is a native Korean phrase from an old poem titled The Nun’s Dance, which roughly translates to “like a butterfly” in English.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Lead Singer of The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics, has died at the age of 77. According to TMZ, the singer was hospitalized in Philadelphia after he was having trouble breathing. He later passed away on July 14 due to complications from surgery. Hart’s son, Hadi also confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling for first time since procedure she says disfigured her

After a long hiatus, supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. Evangelista, 57, posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for the fashion house Fendi in September 2022. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Fendi baguette bag. She also shared a new photo from part of the campaign that will accompany the special presentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Donna Mills wants to revive career at 81: 'I'm not done yet'

At age 81, actress Donna Mills wants Hollywood to know she's not going anywhere. The iconic star, who played the glamorous, scene-stealing Abby in Knots Landing, hopes her part in Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated film, Nope, makes that clear. "I want to look to the future," she tells The Daily Beast...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cannibal#Film Star#Bts#The Mumford Sons
Rolling Stone

Running for President Won’t Save Trump from Jan. 6 Investigation, Justice Department Says

The Justice Department will continue investigating Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack even if he runs for reelection, a department official said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to do our job, to follow the facts wherever they go, no matter where they lead, no matter to what level,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, according to a Bloomberg report. “We’re going to continue to investigate what was fundamentally an attack on our democracy.”
POTUS
DoYouRemember?

Several Michael Jackson Songs Removed From Streaming Services

Amid rumors of fake vocals on several Michael Jackson songs, those songs have been removed from streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Michael’s estate denied rumors that the songs feature fake vocals but instead wanted to “move beyond the distraction” surrounding those songs. The songs...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Los Angeles Times

‘Grateful’ Linda Evangelista returns to modeling after failed cosmetic procedure

Welcome back to modeling, Linda Evangelista. For the first time since opening up about the adverse effects of a cosmetic procedure, the former runway star has partnered with a luxury apparel brand for a new campaign. Over the weekend, Evangelista proudly shared an image from her collaboration with the Fendi fashion empire, which tapped her for the 25th anniversary celebration of its baguette handbag, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy