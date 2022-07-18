ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

35 million under heat alerts as dangerous temps scorch the central US

By Steven Yablonski, Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Dangerous heat will continue to impact much of the central and southwestern United States on Monday with nearly 35 million Americans under heat alerts.

Above average and record-breaking temperatures are also expected across much of the central U.S. as well as parts of the Southwest.

Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings and Excessive Heat Watches have been issued from the Northern Tier to South Texas as those triple-digit temperatures continue to bake the dry landscape.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across much of Central and North Texas, including Dallas and San Angelo.

Those warnings extend north and include most of Oklahoma, where heat index values higher than 110 degrees are expected.

“The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said in a briefing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDZ0N_0gjmgor400
Mitchell Clearman takes a photo of a sign at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, on a hot afternoon, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected across much of Texas, with many cities experiencing a high temperature well above 100 degrees.

Dallas is likely to hit 107 on Monday afternoon, with Austin to the south seeing a high temperature of about 104 degrees.

Both Midland and Amarillo are expected to be slightly below 105 degrees later in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVUNj_0gjmgor400
Construction workers work on the road during a heat advisory due to scorching weather in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2022.

Farther north, Oklahoma City will see a high temperature of 102 degrees, and Rolla, Kansas will top out around 103.

“We’re going to see widespread 100-degree or more temperatures,” FOX Weather digital meteorologist Katie Garner said. “This is a huge, huge deal. So, Dallas your average is 96 (degrees) and you’re well above that. I don’t see one temperature for you that’s not in the triple-digits in the coming days.”

When you factor in the humidity that is making the central and southwestern United States feel soupy, it will make it seem even hotter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441sUh_0gjmgor400
Sheri Clark gets help to carry water, gatorade and chips meant to be distributed amongst people living in tents under the I-37 overpass, amid excessive heat warning in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 11, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEH8V_0gjmgor400
Amid excessive heat warning, Jonathan Pacheco finishes putting a cover over a tent for a friend where they live under the I-37 overpass in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 11, 2022.

The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, is how hot or cold the air feels to our bodies when factoring in variables, such as humidity, wind speed and even the amount of sunshine.

On Monday, triple-digit heat index temperatures are expected across the Lone Star State, as well as to the east along the Gulf Coast and into the Mississippi Valley.

Dallas will feel like it’s about 108 degrees, and Shreveport, Louisiana, will feel even hotter with a heat index temperature of 109 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUidX_0gjmgor400
Temps will be dangerously high in various places in the US.

Even with how hot it has been over the past several days, it has been much hotter.

In fact, several record-high temperatures are in danger of falling from the West Coast to the Plains and Gulf Coast.

Most of the records, however, are likely to fall across Texas, the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.

The best time to go outdoors during a hot summer day is in the early morning or late in the evening, when temperatures tend to be cooler than during the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyvSw_0gjmgor400
Daniel Bosquez carries a plastic pool to his friend’s apartment, as San Antonio is under an excessive heat warning, in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 11, 2022.

If you need to go outdoors during the heat of the day, experts advise you to wear loose, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

The dangerous heat can make vehicles deadly for anyone left inside without air conditioning running. Make sure to “look before you lock” to ensure you have not left any children or pets unattended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Air Conditioning#South Texas#Americans#Central
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS San Francisco

100 million in U.S. under heat-related warnings

More than 100 million people in the U.S. are under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This comes as a dangerous heat wave continues to march across south-central states into the Northeast region. Above-normal temperatures reaching into the triple digits are expected over the next several days across large portions of the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, the lower Ohio Valley and parts of the Tennessee Valley, the NWS said. High temperatures are expected to break several daily records in states including Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high heat across...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Weeks of triple-digit heat spark wildfires in Texas as nation scorches

Firefighters continue to brave temperatures hovering around 110 degrees as they battle 18 active wildfires burning across Texas and threatening 1,200 homes. Drought conditions driven by weeks of triple-digit heat are turning the Lone Star State into a tinderbox. It's so hot, trains are slowing down, with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system capping speeds at 30 miles an hour.
TEXAS STATE
The New York Times

Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat

Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy