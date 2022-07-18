At least 1,000 children killed or wounded in war, Ukrainian prosecutor estimates

More than 1,000 Ukrainian children have been injured or killed since Russia invaded , the Ukrainian Juvenile Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

The number of children who have died is up to 353, while the number of wounded is at 666, the office said, for a total of 1,019. Most occurred in the Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts, the agency added in a Telegram post . It warned that the numbers will rise as it attempts to tally the damage, human and infrastructure, from territories currently occupied by Russian forces.

More than 2,100 educational institutions have been damaged by Russian bombs, while 221 have been destroyed.

UNICEF said in an update over the weekend that roughly 3 million children within Ukraine are “in need,” and the number for all civilians in the war-torn country is greater than five times that amount.

Last week, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe released its second investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, and investigators found that the Russian military has “ extensively violated ” international human rights law.

Many of the alleged war crimes referenced in the report fall into either the attacks on civilian infrastructure at large or the treatment of civilians.

Russia has launched missiles at targets across the country, some of which hit civilian structures and cost innocents their lives. The Ukrainian air force said on Monday that Russia had launched roughly 3,000 missiles during the war; a Pentagon official could not confirm the estimate.

"The magnitude and frequency of the indiscriminate attacks carried out against civilians and civilian objects, including in sites where no military facility was identified, is credible evidence that hostilities were conducted by Russian armed forces with disregard to their fundamental obligation to comply with the basic principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution that constitute the fundamental basis of [international human law]," the report said.

Ukrainian civilians in villages across the country have been found tortured and executed and in some cases were found missing an ear or teeth, according to the report.

“Some of the most serious violations include targeted killing of civilians, including journalists, human rights defenders, or local mayors; unlawful detentions, abductions and enforced disappearances of such persons; large-scale deportations of Ukrainian civilians to Russia; various forms of mistreatment, including torture, inflicted on detained civilians and prisoners of war; the failure to respect fair trial guarantees; and the imposition of the death penalty," the report found. "Most, albeit not all, violations have been committed in the territories under the effective control of the Russian Federation, including the territories of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and are largely attributable to the Russian Federation.”

Many of the attacks have sparked international outrage and accusations from Ukrainian leaders that Russia was engaging in terrorism.