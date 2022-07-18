ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump and Pence headed for showdown in Arizona, backing dueling governor candidates

By Matthew Wilson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnETS_0gjmg5Pk00


F ormer Vice President Mike Pence waded into a contentious Republican primary battle on Monday, setting up a high-profile showdown with former President Donald Trump , who is backing a different candidate for Arizona governor.

Pence announced his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson, a businesswoman and former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, on Monday despite Trump’s support for Kari Lake, a former television journalist who has run a hard-right race largely focused on election conspiracy theories. His scheduled appearance at a rally with Robson on Friday will mark the second time Pence and Trump backed different candidates, with Arizona setting the stage for a rematch after Pence's preferred candidate triumphed the first time they went toe-to-toe.


INDEPENDENT OREGON GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFUL SURGES AS REPUBLICAN AVOIDS TRUMP LINKS

Trump was scheduled to travel to Arizona on Lake’s behalf, but he postponed a planned rally due to the death of Ivana Trump, his first wife. He is still expected to appear with Lake, along with other Arizona Republicans, ahead of the Aug. 2 primary elections.

The former vice president’s decision to intervene in the gubernatorial primary will only add to the perception that the race is shaping up to be a face-off between the establishment and Trump-aligned wings of the Republican Party. Robson has secured endorsements from prominent GOP figures who have been critical of Trump, such as incumbent Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey , Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

But Lake boasts support from a wide array of pro-Trump figures, including ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who is under federal indictment for refusing to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation.

Lake, previously seen as the race’s front-runner before establishment Republicans coalesced around a single candidate in an attempt to block her from securing the GOP nomination, has drawn unlikely support from the Arizona Democratic Party, which sees the right-wing ex-broadcaster as more likely than Robson to lose the general election to Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the expected Democratic nominee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The primary election will mark the second time Trump and Pence have been on opposite sides of an intraparty contest. Pence previously broke with Trump by endorsing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) against his Trump-backed primary opponent, former Sen. David Perdue, who ran a campaign almost entirely centered on Kemp’s refusal to overturn Georgia’s election results in the 2020 presidential election. Kemp drew the former president’s ire for refusing to go along with attempts to invalidate President Joe Biden’s election victory in the state, but the governor trounced Perdue by nearly 52 points in the May 24 primary.

Lake's early polling lead over Robson has steadily whittled away, with recent surveys indicating that the primary race is close to a dead heat. While polls have also shown Hobbs leading both Lake and Robson in general election matchups , her lead over Robson is considerably narrower than her margin with Lake.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arizona Government
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Dueling#Republicans
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy