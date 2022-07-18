ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU to double its gas deliveries from Azerbaijan in bid to replace Russian supply

By Breanne Deppisch
 3 days ago

E uropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Monday that the European Union has signed a deal with Azerbaijan to double its gas imports to “at least” 20 billion cubic meters by 2027 as the bloc scrambles to secure alternative supplies ahead of a feared Russian cutoff .

Speaking to reporters in Baku this morning, von der Leyen described Azerbaijan as a “crucial energy partner” for the EU and noted the urgency for the bloc “to diversify away from Russia and to turn to more reliable, trustworthy suppliers.”

According to a joint memo of understanding signed by von der Leyen and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, the deal will more than double the EU’s natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, which in 2021 totaled just 8.1 billion cubic meters.

Already, Azerbaijan has been on track to increase its deliveries to the EU, which are expected to reach as much as 12 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022.

Leaders said the new supplies will be delivered via the Southern Gas Corridor, the system of pipelines that link Azerbaijan to Europe.

European leaders are working to secure energy alternatives to Russian oil ahead of winter.

“Amid Russia’s continued weaponization of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a top priority for the EU,” the European Commission said in a statement published Friday in advance of von der Leyen’s trip to Baku.

The memo also outlines efforts to reduce methane emissions through the gas supply chain and boost investment in the EU’s clean energy goals.

#Natural Gas#Pipelines#Eu#Russian#E Uropean Commission#The European Union#Azeri#The Southern Gas Corridor#The European Commission
