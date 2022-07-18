ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Somerhalder Flexes Massive Bicep and Thanks Trainer, ‘Daily Meditation’ For Body Transformation: ‘Health is Wealth’

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nice flex! Ian Somerhalder showed off his buff new figure in a new photo, likening his body transformation to numerous factors.

“My trainer Jance Footit (aka @5ringsbarbell ) wanted to see if the new arm routine & diet were working. I said ‘I don’t think I’ll end up in a Thor movie but yes, it’s working!’” the Vampire Diaries alum, 43, wrote in the caption of a Sunday, July 17, Instagram post that detailed his fitness journey. The actor thanked a “regenerative agriculture diet plan” for contributing to his wellness gains, noting that “regen farms” were “growing in number.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j34OA_0gjmf86800
Ian Somerhalder Courtesy of Ian Somerhalder/Instagram

The Covington, Louisiana native shared that he had been “running so hard” building his bourbon company, Brothers Bond Bourbon, that he became “disconnected” from his body and the “natural world.” Somerhalder cofounded the alcohol company in September 2020 with Paul Wesley, who played his brother on the hit CW series.

The former Lost star continued in his caption on Sunday by pointing out how how “exercise & proper diet” — plus Chris Hemsworth’s wellness app, Centr, helped him “get centered again.”

“Endorphins from Excersise [sic] change the game,” the V-Wars actor went on, adding how “daily meditation” also contributed to his improvement. “If we’re good to our bodies&our souls, we can be good to our environment, we can be good to things&people around us. Health is wealth. So many times wealth is mistaken for how much someone HAS NOT HOW THEY FEEL. So we destroy our health of our bodies for promise of wealth&we destroy the health of the planet for wealth. Neither makes sense as a long-term investment.”

Somerhalder continued by revealing that he made it his “goal” to “get back to feeling strong & grounded,” adding that it felt like “the walls” were “closing in” per the state of the world.

“I think there’s a deep need to get connected to our bodies so that we have a grounded approach to weather the storms ahead economically, societally & the perils of climate change,” the Caught on Tape actor wrote, delving more deeply into the motivation for his process.

He continued: “The world is a scary place right now, but we can change that. Remember:healthy happy people make healthy happy decisions. When we have a greater connection to our physical self, what fuel we put into our bodies&where that food COMES FROM we then create a deeper connection with our soul, deeper connection with our planet&deeper connection with one another that will bring the unity that we SO VERY NEED RIGHT NOW. We need UNITY.”

The alcohol entrepreneur concluded his post by saying that “what we do to ourselves we do to the planet,” and “what we do to our planet we do to ourselves,” encouraging his “lovely” followers to stay “safe” and “kind.”

