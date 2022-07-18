ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Week Is Going To Be Really, Really Hot

By Virginia Mingorance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another hot week is ahead of us in North Texas with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees every day. After announcing an excessive heat warning for Sunday and Monday on Saturday, the National Weather Service has extended the warning through Wednesday due to near-record temperatures forecasted for Monday and Tuesday. To...

KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
KNSS Radio

Highs to approach 110 F as dangerous heat intensifies in the Plains

There are no signs of Mother Nature throttling back on the heat anytime soon across the interior West and High Plains. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the most sizzling conditions yet this summer season are expected to build even more this week, putting dozens of record highs in jeopardy as temperatures soar past the century mark.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Prepare to Battle Extreme Heat

Demand for air conditioners and fans has been increasing with the temperatures. "Working out in this heat, it's just terrible," Larry Traylor said. Traylor manages Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite. He says the hot weather led to some hot items in his store; including AC units, baby pools and fans. "Don't...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
7 seafood places to try near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
rtands.com

Temps on rails in Dallas hit 150, forcing DART trains to slow down

Intense heat is covering much of the U.S., and it is forcing a cool down in terms of train speeds. DART trains are not going above 30 mph on the rails, creating delays as long as 15 minutes. When rail becomes too hot it increases in length and can develop bowing. According to DART, temperatures on the rail are reaching 150 degrees. Catenary lines also are sagging due to the heat.
DALLAS, TX
Plano, TX
