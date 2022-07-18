Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in December crash involving two fatalities

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:. Sean David Farr, 42, 634 S. Goodman Road No. 3 — three counts identity theft. Bond: $37,500. Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, 526 Shasta St. Apt. A — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,0000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands. Bond: $164,000.
