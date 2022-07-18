ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in December crash involving two fatalities

By Bjorn Morfin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dh5Jr_0gjmePoD00

After further investigation of a crash involving a motorcycle and a four-wheeler, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) has arrested a women on two counts of negligent homicide.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish

BATON ROUGE, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Roy Haynes, 31, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday July 21, for allegedly shooting a woman on O’Neal Lane . EBRSO responded to the shooting on July 19, at 5:50 p.m. The victim was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard armed robbery suspect in custody following search

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery near DeRidder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Just after noon, a homeowner got home for lunch and discovered a person in his house attempting to remove items, according to Sheriff Mark Herford. The suspect ran.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

UPDATE: Manhunt ends with capture of suspect in Beauregard armed robbery

A suspected armed robbery suspect was apprehended Wednesday following a manhunt that ended just south of DeRidder, according to authorities. Micah Freeman was arrested after leading deputies and K9 officers on a foot chase through a wooded area north of Pleasant Hill Road. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, the hunt...
DERIDDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Beauregard Parish Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile

Rusty Boudreaux was arrested by BPSO on July 11 and charged with 2 counts 3rd Degree rape, 2 counts indecent behavior with juveniles, First degree rape victim under 13 years of age, and 6 counts sexual battery. Boudreaux was booked into the BPSO Jail, no bond has been set.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Search is on for tractor truck after $80,000 worth of equipment taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are searching for a stolen 18-wheeler. The red Kenworth Construction T680 Tractor Truck was taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck is “towing a white drive in trailer loaded with approximately $80,000 worth of equipment bearing an unknown temporary tag.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

7/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:. Sean David Farr, 42, 634 S. Goodman Road No. 3 — three counts identity theft. Bond: $37,500. Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, 526 Shasta St. Apt. A — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,0000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands. Bond: $164,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2022. Gerrett Lee Mcniel, 33, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; speeding. Christopher Edward Chretien, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Jeremy Donta...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

CPSO advises residents of phone call scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A phone call scam has recently surfaced in Calcasieu Parish where the suspect claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. The suspect tells the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Injuries in 18-wheeler rollover in Newton County

Two injuries reported in a late Thursday afternoon accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Newton County. The crash occurred shortly after 4:00 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 1416 & 2460 in the Biloxi Community, about 10 miles east of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KATC News

Help needed in solving cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help from the public in solving a cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche, of Lafayette. On June 6, 2021, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near mile marker 85 on Interstate 10, near Rayne. This incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle was heading eastbound, traveling from Crowley to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report July 18-19, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Dustin Lane Martin, age 25, of Pitkin, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond has not been set and Martin remains in the VPSO jail. July 19, 2022. James Eugene Wallace, age 32, of...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving. The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of Sweepstakes Scam

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on July 20, 2022, about a scam that had recently surfaced in the area. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. They inform the victim that they have won a new car but must pay the taxes on it, and they instruct the victim to buy gift cards to make the payment. The suspect’s phone number appears to be a call from Jamaica. Sheriff Mancuso indicated that this is a scam.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Mandatory life sentence handed down for man who raped 11-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mandatory life sentence was handed down last week for a Lake Charles man who raped an 11-year-old. Allen J. Fontenot, was convicted in April of first-degree rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Judge Robert Wyatt formally issued that sentence on Friday, July 15....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy