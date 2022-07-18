ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

American Top Team helped reignite Isis Verbeek’s passion, and she now fights MMA for Invicta FC

By Jim Varsallone
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ig2i8_0gjmeDSj00

Inspired by American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Isis Verbeek has a newfound passion for combat sports, particularly MMA.

After competing in kickboxing at a high level for Glory Kickboxing, Verbeek lost that passion, desire, fire for fighting. She opted to work a regular job.

While in the business world, it took some convincing from her peers to leave The Netherlands and daily work force for sunny South Florida, landing at ATT for some serious MMA training, thanks to a stellar coaching staff, including King Mo.

That move paid off, and she is a legit MMA fighter, who enjoys being part of ATT and living the South Florida lifestyle.

Happy and content — personally and professionally — she is on a four-fight win streak (two at iKon Fighting Federation, one at Combate Global, one at Gambred Fighting Championship).

Now the 27-year-old competitor prepares for her second battle for Invicta FC, the only all-female MMA promotion. The event is titled Invicta FC 48 on Wednesday, July 20 in Denver.

Here is my video interview with her from Denver.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isisverbeek/

Invicta FC 48

Invicta Fighting Championships, the only all-female MMA promotion, puts the spotlight on world-class female athletes, local stars and talented up-and-comers with Invicta FC 48 —a hard-hitting fight card on July 20.

The event boasts exciting debuts, long-awaited returns and a hotly-anticipated main event for the Bantamweight title. It will be broadcast live from ReelWorks in Denver at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on cable networks AXS TV and Fight Network as well as Invicta FC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Tickets are available on EventBrite.

Fight Card:

  • Bantamweight Title: Taneisha Tennant (4-1) vs. Olga Rubin (7-2)
  • Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner (7-3) vs. Talita Bernardo (7-4)
  • Strawweight: Mallory Martin (7-5) vs. Kyra Batara (8-5)
  • Flyweight: Liana Pirosin (8-4) vs. Kristina Williams (5-3)
  • Strawweight: Melissa Oddessa Parker (3-1) vs. Isis Verbeek (4-1)
  • Featherweight: Amber Leibrock (5-4) vs. Morgan Frier (4-3)
  • Bantamweight: Auttumn Norton (1-1) vs. Maria Djukic (2-0)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvictaFights

Web: https://invictafc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/invictafights

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invictafc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HDNetFights

About Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp

Shannon Knapp is an industry trailblazer and the only female executive to lead a major combat sports organization.

In 2012, she founded Invicta Fighting Championships—the world’s largest, all-women’s mixed martial arts organization, giving professional female athletes their first major platform to compete.

Invicta FC continues to pioneer the future of women’s MMA by promoting the best possible match-ups, as well as identifying and developing future superstars of the sport. Knapp has more than 20 years of experience in the MMA landscape, having served in senior executive roles at UFC, Strikeforce, Affliction, IFL, King of the Cage, WFA and SportFight.

She was recently inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022.

My MMA & P ro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Bicyclist riding on sidewalk fell onto road in Broward. Then the unthinkable happened

A 59-year-old bicyclist riding on the sidewalk in Broward County died Tuesday after a tow truck hit him as he was falling onto the road, police said. Around 4 p.m., Ronald David Bastian was riding on the northbound sidewalk at the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when he appeared to have clipped a utility pole with his left pedal, causing him to land headfirst onto the street with his feet still on the sidewalk, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

The Marlins drafted him in 2019. He chose college. Three years later, Miami picked him again

Three years ago, toward the tail end of the 40-round 2019 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected a high school first baseman from Kirkland, Washington, named Torin Montgomery. At the time, the Marlins liked his ability to control the strike zone and hit for power, according senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik, who was in his first year overseeing the draft process for the Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Day care teacher dislocates boy’s arm, Florida police say. ‘You can’t bite friends’

A day care teacher dislocated a boy’s arm after she picked him up by the arms while disciplining him for biting another child, according to Florida court documents. Video surveillance of the day care classroom shows the teacher, Sarah Sallade, 22, walking over to the boy on July 8 after he bit the other child, according to an arrest affidavit from the West Melbourne Police Department. She then kicks over some blocks that are surrounding him and kicks him in the back, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Coconut Creek, FL
Sports
City
Coconut Creek, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean O’Malley gets major career matchup in Petr Yan at UFC 280

Fan favorite Sean O’Malley had a disappointing bout in his last matchup after Pedro Munhoz’s quite the fight after a controversial eye-poke. Luckily it led to a no contest. However, one of UFC’s rising stars is already preparing for his next fight, as the organization has matched him up against Petr Yan.
UFC
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Martin
Miami Herald

Caregiver scalds 10-year-old with kitchen pot as punishment, Florida cops say

A caregiver scalded a 10-year-old child with a kitchen pot as punishment, a Florida sheriff’s office said. The 29-year-old woman, who was caring for the 10-year-old and two other children in Sun City Center, took the pot that she had just used to heat instant ramen and held it against the 10-year-old’s arm, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Top Team#Invicta Fc#Mma#Glory Kickboxing#Att#Ikon Fighting Federation#Combate Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
Miami Herald

Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items

A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores. That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
967
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy