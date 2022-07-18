American Top Team helped reignite Isis Verbeek’s passion, and she now fights MMA for Invicta FC

Inspired by American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Isis Verbeek has a newfound passion for combat sports, particularly MMA.

After competing in kickboxing at a high level for Glory Kickboxing, Verbeek lost that passion, desire, fire for fighting. She opted to work a regular job.

While in the business world, it took some convincing from her peers to leave The Netherlands and daily work force for sunny South Florida, landing at ATT for some serious MMA training, thanks to a stellar coaching staff, including King Mo.

That move paid off, and she is a legit MMA fighter, who enjoys being part of ATT and living the South Florida lifestyle.

Happy and content — personally and professionally — she is on a four-fight win streak (two at iKon Fighting Federation, one at Combate Global, one at Gambred Fighting Championship).

Now the 27-year-old competitor prepares for her second battle for Invicta FC, the only all-female MMA promotion. The event is titled Invicta FC 48 on Wednesday, July 20 in Denver.

Here is my video interview with her from Denver.

Invicta FC 48

Invicta Fighting Championships, the only all-female MMA promotion, puts the spotlight on world-class female athletes, local stars and talented up-and-comers with Invicta FC 48 —a hard-hitting fight card on July 20.

The event boasts exciting debuts, long-awaited returns and a hotly-anticipated main event for the Bantamweight title. It will be broadcast live from ReelWorks in Denver at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on cable networks AXS TV and Fight Network as well as Invicta FC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Tickets are available on EventBrite.

Fight Card:

Bantamweight Title: Taneisha Tennant (4-1) vs. Olga Rubin (7-2)

Strawweight: Mallory Martin (7-5) vs. Kyra Batara (8-5)

Flyweight: Liana Pirosin (8-4) vs. Kristina Williams (5-3)

Strawweight: Melissa Oddessa Parker (3-1) vs. Isis Verbeek (4-1)

Featherweight: Amber Leibrock (5-4) vs. Morgan Frier (4-3)

Bantamweight: Auttumn Norton (1-1) vs. Maria Djukic (2-0)

About Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp

Shannon Knapp is an industry trailblazer and the only female executive to lead a major combat sports organization.

In 2012, she founded Invicta Fighting Championships—the world’s largest, all-women’s mixed martial arts organization, giving professional female athletes their first major platform to compete.

Invicta FC continues to pioneer the future of women’s MMA by promoting the best possible match-ups, as well as identifying and developing future superstars of the sport. Knapp has more than 20 years of experience in the MMA landscape, having served in senior executive roles at UFC, Strikeforce, Affliction, IFL, King of the Cage, WFA and SportFight.

She was recently inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022.

