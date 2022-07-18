ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago entrepreneur, team focus on ability in the kitchen

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– A young Chicago entrepreneur is taking a bite out of the snack food market. She began her business during the pandemic lockdown, raiding her pantry and experimenting with what she found. Now, she’s got some great helpers. She has the help from people with intellectual and...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodservicedirector.com

Why foodservice should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
nypressnews.com

‘People’s main source of joy, stress release, therapy’: Chicago’s FroSkate brings together young people in a fun, safe space

CHICAGO (CBS) — “A lot of people use skating as an outlet. That’s a lot of people’s main source of joy, stress release, therapy even,” said Karlie Thornton, founder of Chicago-based community organization, FroSkate. For FroSkate, mental health and skateboarding are inextricably intertwined. That’s why...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

By The Hand Club for Kids brings young people downtown for a fine dining experience

CHICAGO (CBS) --You have likely experienced a meal in a restaurant many times, but such is not the case for everyone. CBS 2's Steven Graves took us Tuesday to a kids' fine dining experience that is catering to a special group of people. There were full stomachs and hearts for all the young people who gathered around a table Tuesday at Maggiano's, at 516 N. Clark St. in River North. "It's something about that type of fellowship that we can have a memory," said Davina Wilson, a counselor at the nonprofit organization By The Hand Club for Kids. The food...
CHICAGO, IL
blac.media

Nikki Giovanni Hosts African Americans in Philanthropy Event in Chicago

Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) will host a special Black Philanthropy Month event featuring the legendary and beloved poet Nikki Giovanni. Additionally, the evening will offer guests a special preview of The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited, a groundbreaking exhibition and multimedia presentation that has captivated visitors across the country. The exhibition tells the comprehensive story of centuries-old generosity among Americans of African descent. This special one-night only pop-up event and keynote by Giovanni will be held Thursday, August 25, at Chicago History Museum, 1601 North Clark Street. The invitation only VIP Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited returns to Chicago February through April 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Food#Cooking#Physical Disabilities#Disability
Axios Chicago

Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
oakpark.com

‘Those days are behind us’

Last week, Kroger announced that it’s opening an 80,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Maywood, as part of its effort to establish a presence in the Chicago area, where it owns Mariano’s and Food 4 Less stores. Its Kroger brand stores are largely concentrated in central Illinois. The company announced...
MAYWOOD, IL
aspeninstitute.org

The Everyday Impact of Racism on People of Color

What should every American know? This question has long been debated, discussed, and deliberated. And while answers need to come from all of us—not just a powerful few—young people have often been excluded from these conversations. An ongoing partnership between Chicago Public Schools and the Aspen Institute’s program on Citizenship and American Identity aims to change that. Together they will elevate youth perspectives, beliefs, and values as vital to our national conversation of civic purpose.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

70 CTA employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system. Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy