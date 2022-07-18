ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire takes hold at Lickey Hills Country Park

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrone footage filmed by Chloe's Photography has captured the extent...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cotswold Water Park drowning: Rescuer 'distraught'

A teenager who tried to rescue a young man who died after getting into difficulty in a lake said she was distraught she could not save him. Suni Stephenson was with her friends at Cotswold Water Park on Monday evening when a man in his 20s died. She said she...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenager dies in hospital following river rescue on River Teith

A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital four days after getting into difficulty in the River Teith in Bridge of Allan. Nieve McIsaac was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow following the incident near the Carse of Lecropt Road at about 17:50 on 12 July. She died four...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 11, dies in off-road bike crash at Fife race track

An 11-year-old boy has died after his off-road bike crashed at a race track. Millar Buchanan was training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened. Emergency services attended but the 11-year-old, from Larbert, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, seven, has hair chopped by 17 inches for wig charity

A seven-year-old boy has had his long locks chopped 17 inches shorter to donate to a charity that supports children with cancer. Eddie's wavy blonde hair was cut on 23 June for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer. Mum Hayley,...
ADVOCACY
Accidents
Public Safety
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Alton Towers: Girl with prosthetic leg removed from ride

A girl with a prosthetic leg was left "distraught" after being "frogmarched" from a ride at Alton Towers. Amelia Eldred, 11, from Kingsbury in Warwickshire, had queued for two hours to ride Galactica but was removed by staff shortly after being seated. Her mum, Michelle, said her daughter was left...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Children in care are being illegally placed in caravans and boats

Children in care are still being illegally placed in unregulated homes in England, including on narrowboats and in caravans, BBC News has learned. We found a 12-year-old boy was placed at a campsite for weeks, more than 100 miles from his siblings and school. Such placements were banned for under-16s,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fountain fall: Grace, two, still critically ill

A two-year-old girl found submerged in a fountain has returned to Wales, but remains in a critical condition. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was taken to the specialist unit in Leicester where...
U.K.
BBC

Newtownards air crash: Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney killed

Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney have been named locally as the victims of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down. They were both members of Ulster Flying Club and died in the crash at Newtownards Airport shortly after 20:20 BST on Tuesday evening. Mr Murdock was the managing director...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kayaker rescued after spotting passenger plane

A kayaker swept out to sea off the Western Isles was rescued after he spotted a passenger plane coming in to land. The man was disorientated and distressed after being blown out into open water off Barra. But in an emergency call to the coastguard, he was able to give...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bloody Friday victims' families deserve truth - son

The son of a bus driver murdered by the IRA on Bloody Friday in Belfast has said he would like to know the full truth of what happened. Nine people died and more than 130 were injured when 19 bombs exploded in little over an hour on 21 July 1972.
PUBLIC SAFETY

