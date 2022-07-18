The winners have been crowned. Here are the Warren County Fair Queens and awards for 2022

ROSEVILLE — Young women from Warren County stepped onto the stage Saturday, July 16 at Eldridge Park, Roseville, for the 28th annual Warren County Fair Queen pageant. Winners included Miss Warren County Madeline Blaesing, Jr. Miss Charli Russell, and Little Miss Ainsley Rundle.

The following includes other awards given:

Miss:

Director's Award: Ryleigh Hall.

Miss Photogenic: Leslie Quintana

Miss Congeniality: Alexandria Wise

Second runner up: Alexandria Wise

First runner up: Riley Horner

Jr. Miss:

Director's Award: Hannah Neubauer

Miss Congeniality: Makayla St. George

Miss Photogenic: Mylah Roberta

Third runner up: Hannah Neubauer

Second runner up: Makayla St. George

First runner up: Mylah Roberts

Little Miss:

Director's Award: Paisley Lipes

Miss Photogenic: Quinn Greer

Fourth runner up: Harper Putnam

Third runner up: Reagan Scanlan-Kessler

Second runner up: Ashton Stevenson

First runner up: Paisley Lipes

Miss Warren County Fair Queen contestants included:

• Macy Norris, Monmouth

• Leslie Quintana, Monmouth

• Rebecca Denison, Little York

• Alexandria Wise, Roseville

• Elaina Allaman, Monmouth

• Riley Horner, Monmouth

• Madeline Blaesing, Monmouth

• Ryleigh Hall, Avon

Jr. Miss contestants included:

Elle Shawler, Kirkwood

Adison Thornton, Roseville

Mylah Roberts, Monmouth

Callie Hall, Kirkwood

Hannah Neubauer, Monmouth

Charli Russell, Monmouth

Makayla St. George, Monmouth

Nora Phelps, Cameron

Isabella Feehan, Kirkwood

Mallory Giddings, Monmouth

Little Miss contestants included:

Teresa Neubauer, Monmouth

Harper Putnam, Monmouth

Charley Chandler, Little York

Skye Alvarado, Alexis

Scarlett Schleich, Monmouth

Preslee Stevenson, Berwick

Quinnlyn Guthrie, Roseville

Adelyn Almaguer, Monmouth

Annaleigh Ferguson, Monmouth

Ariana Byers, Berwick

Vivaka Osborn, Alexis

Paisley Lipes, Monmouth

Reagan Scanlan-Kessler, Monmouth

Olivia Henry, Monmouth

Karman Jones, Kirkwood

Emma Mahnesmith, Monmouth

Ashton Stevenson, Berwick

Ainsley Rundle, Monmouth

Chesney Flatt, Monmouth

Quinn Greer, Monmouth

Carrigan Stockdale, Kirkwood

Lauren Bratcher, Monmouth

Skye Wilde, Monmouth

For more information about the Warren Co. Fair visit the Illinois Warren County Fair Facebook page or www.ilwcf.com.