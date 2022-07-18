Swarm Of Small Quakes

(Two rescues in the Jacumba Wilderness region)...The first rescue began Monday at 11:37 pm. El Centro Sector's Foreign Operation Branch received notification from Mexican Authorities of two lost individuals. The report was they became lost after walking for 3 days and they were in need of assistance. Border Patrol agents responded to to the last known coordinates. At close to 1:30 Tuesday morning they located the two two miles north of the US/Mexico border. The second incident was reported at 1:20 Tuesday morning. Six individuals were reported lost and in need of assistance. Border patrol agents were able to locate the lost individuals at around 3: Tuesday morning. They were found one and a half miles north of the US/Mexico Border. All 8 rescued were found safe and did not require medical attention. It was determined all had entered the US illegally. They were taken into custody for processing. So far this fiscal year, El Centro Border Patrol had made 229 successful rescues.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO