Swarm Of Small Quakes

The Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb is coming. The annual event memorializes the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States and will, be held Saturday, September 10, 2022. The stair climb is a way for the community to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day. Participants climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center while carrying a photograph and name of one of the fallen heroes. The climb benefits the program of the Fire Department of New York Counseling Services Unit and the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Early registration is $25.00 while on-site registration on the day of the event is $35.00. There will be food vendors, entertainment and displays.
Comments / 0