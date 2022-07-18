ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salton City, CA

Swarm Of Small Quakes

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 3 days ago

(Several Small earthquakes in the North County).....A swarm of small earthquakes have been rumbling in and around the Salton City area....

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Man found dead in Calexico canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
CALEXICO, CA
kxoradio.com

Car vs Building

An El Centro woman was not injured when her car hits a building. The accident happened at about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday when the woman apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake and her van hit the front of the Advance Auto Parts store on north Imperial Avenue in El Centro. The car had moderate damage and the store apparently sustained some structural damage to the entrance.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents recently stopped a human smuggling attempt. At 7 p.m. on Monday, agents stopped a Honda Accord along Arizona-95 near Quartzite. Agents found six people in the vehicle did not have proper documentation to be in...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Mask Up? COVID Moves Past 1,500 Active Cases

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Take a look around, a few more masks seem to be appearing on the faces of those gathering in indoor spaces as active COVID cases move past 1,500 for the first time since the surges of late 2021 and fall and spring of 2020. While the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salton City, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
kxoradio.com

COVID Cases Drop Slightly

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County has dropped a bit. As of Thursday, July 21, 2022, there are 1,421 individuals with active COVID infections. That is down from 1,522 active cases reported Tuesday. Deaths attributed to the virus increased from 942 reported Tuesday to 944 as of Thursday. The positivity rate of individuals being tested is 47.9 percent with 65.80 new cases per day per 100,000 of population. The high number of active cases is consistent with numbers throughout the state and is due to a sub-variant of the virus that is highly contagious and also has the ability to reinfect individuals that have had the virus previously.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID to refigure use of its public lawns

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District board heard the costs of converting “non-functioning lawns into xeriscape” as decreed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) at its July 19 meeting. The recent drought-related emergency water conservation regulations prohibit potable water irrigating on commercial, industrial and institutional lawns, which includes IID’s lawns.
IMPERIAL, CA
kxoradio.com

Conserve Alert

The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert. The Conserve Alert is in effect from Tuesday through Friday. According to the IID, by conserving energy you can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery and help avert rotating power outages. The IID suggests you set your Air Conditioner to 78 or higher, give major appliances a break between 4 - 9 pm and turn off unnecessary lights. The IID has more ways to save energy at their website.
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation alerts drivers to be aware of lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Yuma starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. There will be maintenance crews applying oil-based sealant to make the pavement last for a long time. Delays are...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Swarms#Quakes#Us Geological Survey#The Us Geological Survey#Usgs
kxoradio.com

9/11 Stair Climb

The Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb is coming. The annual event memorializes the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States and will, be held Saturday, September 10, 2022. The stair climb is a way for the community to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day. Participants climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center while carrying a photograph and name of one of the fallen heroes. The climb benefits the program of the Fire Department of New York Counseling Services Unit and the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Early registration is $25.00 while on-site registration on the day of the event is $35.00. There will be food vendors, entertainment and displays.
POLITICS
KYMA News 11

Calexico braces for a possible recall

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A recall is brewing in the city of Calexico against Mayor Javier Moreno, Raul Ureña and Gloria Romo. Moreno has served as mayor for one year now, but last week when the rotation was supposed to happen, he was voted as mayor again giving him another full year in the seat causing some residents to be outraged.
CALEXICO, CA
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a Yuma woman. 83-year-old Barbara Waters is described as white, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 148 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night gown shirt and peach-colored pajama bottoms.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

IID Conserve Alert in effect through July 22

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A Conserve Alert is in effect Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22. By conserving energy we can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery service and help avert rotating power outages. Please conserve energy during the hours of 4-9 p.m.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sb-american.com

California’s Poorest County Has Nation’s Highest Vaccination Rate

Success a tribute to grassroots Latino community organizers. Imperial County, a rural region in Southern California along the Mexico border, has one of the best vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the nation, despite being one of the state’s poorest regions. The largely Latino population — who work primarily in...
KYMA News 11

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma required to wear masks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anyone indoors of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma are now required to wear masks and is effective as of July 19, 2022. According to the CDC guidelines, Yuma County moved from COVID-19 community level "medium" to COVID-19 community level "high." MCAS Yuma is moving...
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

El Centro Traffic Accident

A two-vehicle traffic accident resulted in injuries to one person Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. at 8th and Broadway in El Centro. According to El Centro police, a white Nissan Murano was westbound on Broadway when the traffic light changed. The Murano collided with a white SUV that was southbound on 8th Street with a green light. The Murano flipped over and landed on its roof, skidded about 50 feet, struck a curb and flipped over on its wheels. One person was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries received in the accident.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

8 Rescued This Week

(Two rescues in the Jacumba Wilderness region)...The first rescue began Monday at 11:37 pm. El Centro Sector's Foreign Operation Branch received notification from Mexican Authorities of two lost individuals. The report was they became lost after walking for 3 days and they were in need of assistance. Border Patrol agents responded to to the last known coordinates. At close to 1:30 Tuesday morning they located the two two miles north of the US/Mexico border. The second incident was reported at 1:20 Tuesday morning. Six individuals were reported lost and in need of assistance. Border patrol agents were able to locate the lost individuals at around 3: Tuesday morning. They were found one and a half miles north of the US/Mexico Border. All 8 rescued were found safe and did not require medical attention. It was determined all had entered the US illegally. They were taken into custody for processing. So far this fiscal year, El Centro Border Patrol had made 229 successful rescues.
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police are investigating a homicide off of 6th Street in Desert Hot Springs. Police have closed off the streets between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive for the investigation. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office is on the scene as well. closed off the streets between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive. Photo by Chris The post Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
kxoradio.com

Helping California To Meet Its Energy Goals

(IVEDC has resource partners)....They are Cleantech San Diego and the SCEIN program. That is a free program for startups that are developing solutions to help California meet its energy goals The program provides access to resources and facilities of regional partners in order to accelerate the commerciaklization of emerging energy technologies. The program services include; Advisory Support, Workshops/Training, IP and Expert Assistance, Networking Forums, Technology Commercialization, Mentoring, Tasting Facilities, Market Intelligence, and Access to Capital. To learn more contact the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Pieces of the puzzle

13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif brings us an inside look at different careers in the military. Nearly 4,500 service members are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS), all with various jobs, some you wouldn’t usually consider when you think of the military. For almost any...
YUMA, AZ
visityuma.com

Dove Hunters Top 9 Things to Do in Yuma Opening Weekend

Yuma is the Dove Hunting Capital of the United States. The 2022-2023 Dove Hunting Season kicks off on Thursday September 1st at 1/2 hour before sunrise and runs through Thursday September 15th at sunset. We’ve got plenty of ideas for how you can spend your time out of the fields. Here’s the Top 9 Things to Do While You Visit Yuma for Dove Hunting!
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy