“Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game,” his retirement message states. Switzer last saw playing time in 2019, his second year spent with the Steelers. Over the course of that 25-game stretch, he made 44 catches for 280 yards while playing a depth role on offense. Prior to that, in 2017, he played sparingly for the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO