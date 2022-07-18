ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Fowler Believes Kalvin Phillips Will Receive Game Time Despite Manchester City's Rodri Factor

Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City earlier this month for a reported fee of £42million and while the defensive midfielder is clearly a talented player, the move did raise a few eyebrows. There was some confusion around where the England man would fit into City's team, given they already have Rodri who plays in the defensive midfield role.

However, Pep Guardiola famously likes to rotate his team and could even deploy both players in a double pivot. Former City and Liverpool man Robbie Fowler has weighed into the discussion, stating he believes Phillips will receive plenty of minutes, despite Rodri being first choice.

Speaking at the Better Collective Bookmaker Awards, Fowler said: "Yeah, I think he (Kalvin Phillips) will (get playing time)."

"I think Man City have done that in the past where they've signed world class players. They really have and everyone has had plenty of game time, certainly under Pep Guardiola. You go in there and you're part of a team that's winning. He very rarely changes that winning team."

"Obviously, the ones who are the stalwarts, if you like, of them winning sides, more or less stay in."

Fowler's belief that Phillips will still gain a substantial amount of minutes is due to the amount of competitions City will be competing in, the former City man added: "There's cup competitions. There's the Champions League that they're desperate to win and it is probably one of the reasons why he's (Kalvin Phillips) brought in."

Given Guardiola's insistence on rotating his squad, and as Fowler states, the sheer amount of competitions City will be in, its hard to disagree with his stance. It is doubtful City would spend north of £40million on somebody who they don't have clear plans for, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Phillips given an ample amount of game-time next season.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Uk#The Champions League
