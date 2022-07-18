ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Back 2 School Summer Essay Contest: What did you do this summer?

By Emma Widmar
 3 days ago
School will soon be back in session, but before it’s time to hit the books, why not take part in an essay contest? The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens want to hear from you.

In an essay of 500 words or less, tell us about what you did this summer. Take this summer essay contest as a time to get creative. There is no age requirement or limit. It is not just for those in school. Did you go on a fun road trip this summer? Perhaps you had a beach day or spent time up north. Whatever your story may be, we want to hear it.

The staff at the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will vote on the submissions received. One winner will have their essay published online. Stories will be judged on creativeness and uniqueness.

Submissions are being accepted now until July 31. The winner will be announced on August 1.

Essay contest submissions

You can email submissions to emma@racinecountyeye.com, message your submission to the Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens Facebook page, and or complete the form by clicking the button below.

Things to do

Worried that you won’t have anything to write about? It’s not too late to make fun summer plans. There’s plenty to do in Racine County and we’ve got you covered.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities.

Education
Business Spotlight: Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation

Owners and best friends, Megan Kramp and Elizabeth Olley have embarked on an exciting journey together that they hope will provide an underserved population some much-needed relief. Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation, 13200 Globe Drive, Suite 206 in Mount Pleasant, opened on May 17 this year and provides a unique niche in the rehabilitation world, neurologic-centric physical therapy, to Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine, WI
